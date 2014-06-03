Edition:
Legacy of a Romanian mine

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the small Carpathian town of Rosia Montana, putting the project on hold indefinitely. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the small Carpathian town of Rosia Montana, putting the project on hold indefinitely. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, drew thousands of anti-mine protesters into the streets across the European Union state last year, prompting the senate to strike it down. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The bill, which was initially approved by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta, drew thousands of anti-mine protesters into the streets across the European Union state last year, prompting the senate to strike it down. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been used by protesters to highlight fears about the potential fallout of the proposed gold mine. State-owned copper miner Cupru Min started that pond in the 1970s under the communist regime when it poured polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals that result from copper extraction over the village of Geamana, not far from Rosia Montana in Alba county. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been used by protesters to highlight fears about the potential fallout of the proposed gold mine. State-owned copper miner Cupru Min started that pond in the 1970s under the communist regime when it poured polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals that result from copper extraction over the village of Geamana, not far from Rosia Montana in Alba county. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, covers Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
