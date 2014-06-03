Legacy of a Romanian mine
A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. Romania's lower house rejected a bill on June 3 that would have enabled Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up a gold mine in the area.
A general view of an old quarry is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The entrance of a closed goldmine gallery is seen near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Warning signs are seen next to an old quarry near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
