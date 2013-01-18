Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2013 | 6:50am IST

Lego Hotel

<p>One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5....more

Friday, January 18, 2013

One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 15
<p>A dragon's head made of Lego bricks sits waiting to be hoisted into place as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

A dragon's head made of Lego bricks sits waiting to be hoisted into place as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A dragon's head made of Lego bricks sits waiting to be hoisted into place as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 15
<p>A worker helps lift a dragons head made of Lego into position as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A worker helps lift a dragons head made of Lego into position as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A worker helps lift a dragons head made of Lego into position as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 15
<p>Workers hoist a dragon's head made of Lego bricks into position as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Workers hoist a dragon's head made of Lego bricks into position as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

Workers hoist a dragon's head made of Lego bricks into position as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 15
<p>Windows are seen as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Windows are seen as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

Windows are seen as construction continues on North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 15
<p>A Lego figure sits waiting to be placed near the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A Lego figure sits waiting to be placed near the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A Lego figure sits waiting to be placed near the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 15
<p>Guests and media gather for a tour as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Guests and media gather for a tour as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

Guests and media gather for a tour as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 15
<p>A worker sweeps a third floor balcony as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A worker sweeps a third floor balcony as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A worker sweeps a third floor balcony as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 15
<p>Construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

Construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 15
<p>A hotel room is seen as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A hotel room is seen as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A hotel room is seen as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 15
<p>One of North America's first ever Lego Hotel's rooms is shown as construction continues on the hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

One of North America's first ever Lego Hotel's rooms is shown as construction continues on the hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

One of North America's first ever Lego Hotel's rooms is shown as construction continues on the hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 15
<p>A themed hallway is shown as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A themed hallway is shown as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A themed hallway is shown as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 15
<p>A separate kids sleeping area is shown in one of the hotel rooms as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

A separate kids sleeping area is shown in one of the hotel rooms as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A separate kids sleeping area is shown in one of the hotel rooms as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 15
<p>A craftsman works in the hallway as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A craftsman works in the hallway as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A craftsman works in the hallway as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 15
<p>A worker sweeps the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A worker sweeps the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, January 18, 2013

A worker sweeps the lobby entrance as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Cirque Du Soleil showcase

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

Next Slideshows

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

Cirque Du Soleil showcase

The Cirque Du Soleil said it would lay off 400 of its 5,000 employees due to rising costs of its productions as well as the strong Canadian dollar.

18 Jan 2013
Snow days

Snow days

A look at recent images of people living and playing in the winter snow.

17 Jan 2013
Sworn virgin

Sworn virgin

Burrnesha (or sworn virgins) are Albanian women who take a vow of chastity in return for the right to live as men in traditional, patriarchal communities.

17 Jan 2013
Bull-taming festival

Bull-taming festival

The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal.

17 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast