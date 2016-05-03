Edition:
Leicester City dreams come true

Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham. Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Manchester United's Marcos Rojo in action with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez in action with Manchester United's Marcos Rojo. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans outside Jamie Vardy's home Melton Mowbray. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in action against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester City's Daniel Drinkwater in action with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans watch the Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur game in a pub in Leicester. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Leicester City's Robert Huth applauds the fans at the end of their game against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate in the street after their team's away soccer match against Manchester United, outside Hogarth's pub in Leicester, Britain May 1, 2016 REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City fans celebrate after their team drew against Manchester United while watching the game on a big screen, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
