Pictures | Tue May 17, 2016 | 12:30am IST

Leicester victory parade

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater with the trophy on the bus during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater with the trophy on the bus during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater with the trophy on the bus during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
1 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
2 / 19
Leicester fans with a pretend fox before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Leicester fans with a pretend fox before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans with a pretend fox before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
3 / 19
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
4 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
5 / 19
Leicester City fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester City fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
6 / 19
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Simpson, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth celebrate with Premier League trophy during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Simpson, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth celebrate with Premier League trophy during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Simpson, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth celebrate with Premier League trophy during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
7 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
8 / 19
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
9 / 19
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
10 / 19
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
11 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
12 / 19
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater, Leonardo Ulloa, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater, Leonardo Ulloa, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater, Leonardo Ulloa, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
13 / 19
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
14 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
15 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
16 / 19
Leicester cheerleaders perform before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Leicester cheerleaders perform before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester cheerleaders perform before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
17 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
18 / 19
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
19 / 19
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel is underway in Orlando.

12 May 2016
Invictus Games veterans inspire

Invictus Games veterans inspire

The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel kicks off in Orlando.

11 May 2016
Leicester City dreams come true

Leicester City dreams come true

Premier League's Leicester City takes the title as nearest pursuers Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Chelsea.

03 May 2016
Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

A profile of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

24 Apr 2016

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

