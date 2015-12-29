Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. The hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age...more
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Phil Campbell (L) and Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Singer Dave Grohl (R) presents Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2nd annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead accepts the Paul Grey Best Bassist award, as members of band Slipknot stand nearby, at the fifth annual Golden Gods awards at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lemmy Kilmister celebrates with Rudolf Schenker (L) and Klaus Meine (R) as the Scorpions are inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk in Hollywood, California April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Campbell (L) of Motorhead perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 16, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
