Leon Panetta in India
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (top) disembarks from his plane upon arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (top) disembarks from his plane upon arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2nd L) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2nd L) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (centre, L) and Defence Minister A.K. Antony (centre, R) walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (centre, L) and Defence Minister A.K. Antony (centre, R) walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) shakes hands with U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell upon his arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) shakes hands with U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell upon his arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta pays respect at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta pays respect at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (2nd R) is shown into a conference room by his Indian coutnerpart A.K. Antony (R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (2nd R) is shown into a conference room by his Indian coutnerpart A.K. Antony (R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (L) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (L) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) shakes hands with Defence Minister A.K. Antony during his ceremonial reception against the backdrop of India's Home Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) shakes hands with Defence Minister A.K. Antony during his ceremonial reception against the backdrop of India's Home Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) takes part during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) takes part during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signs a guest book after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signs a guest book after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (2nd R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (2nd R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) walks with his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) walks with his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) inspects Indian troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) inspects Indian troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) is welcomed by his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) is welcomed by his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks to members of the media in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks to members of the media in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Next Slideshows
Voices of Myanmar refugees
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits Mae La, the biggest refugee camp along the Thailand-Myanmar border where tens of thousands of her...
The Diamond Jubilee
Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
Venus journeys across the Sun
In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.
Aamchi Mumbai
Mumbai - a city of dreams. A city that never sleeps.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.