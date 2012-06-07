Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2012 | 9:45am IST

Leon Panetta in India

<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (top) disembarks from his plane upon arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (top) disembarks from his plane upon arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (top) disembarks from his plane upon arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
1 / 24
<p>Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2nd L) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2nd L) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2nd L) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (centre, L) and Defence Minister A.K. Antony (centre, R) walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (centre, L) and Defence Minister A.K. Antony (centre, R) walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (centre, L) and Defence Minister A.K. Antony (centre, R) walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
3 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) shakes hands with U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell upon his arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) shakes hands with U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell upon his arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) shakes hands with U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell upon his arrival in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
4 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta pays respect at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta pays respect at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta pays respect at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (2nd R) is shown into a conference room by his Indian coutnerpart A.K. Antony (R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (2nd R) is shown into a conference room by his Indian coutnerpart A.K. Antony (R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (2nd R) is shown into a conference room by his Indian coutnerpart A.K. Antony (R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (L) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (L) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (L) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
9 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) inspects his guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
11 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) shakes hands with Defence Minister A.K. Antony during his ceremonial reception against the backdrop of India's Home Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) shakes hands with Defence Minister A.K. Antony during his ceremonial reception against the backdrop of India's Home Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) shakes hands with Defence Minister A.K. Antony during his ceremonial reception against the backdrop of India's Home Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) takes part during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) takes part during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) takes part during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signs a guest book after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signs a guest book after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signs a guest book after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
14 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
15 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) lays a wreath at India Gate in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
16 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (2nd R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (2nd R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) speaks with Defence Mnister A.K. Antony (2nd R) during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) walks with his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) walks with his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) walks with his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) inspects Indian troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) inspects Indian troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (R) inspects Indian troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
19 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) is welcomed by his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) is welcomed by his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (L) is welcomed by his Indian counterpart A.K. Antony during a meeting at the Defence Ministry in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
22 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta delivers a speech on Indo-US Defense Relations at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
23 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks to members of the media in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool </p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks to members of the media in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta speaks to members of the media in New Delhi June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Voices of Myanmar refugees

Voices of Myanmar refugees

Next Slideshows

Voices of Myanmar refugees

Voices of Myanmar refugees

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi visits Mae La, the biggest refugee camp along the Thailand-Myanmar border where tens of thousands of her...

06 Jun 2012
The Diamond Jubilee

The Diamond Jubilee

Highlights from the festivities for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

06 Jun 2012
Venus journeys across the Sun

Venus journeys across the Sun

In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.

06 Jun 2012
Aamchi Mumbai

Aamchi Mumbai

Mumbai - a city of dreams. A city that never sleeps.

05 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast