Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 7:56am IST

Leonard Cohen: 1934-2016

Leonard Cohen performs at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset, southwest England, June 29, 2008. Leonard Cohen, rock music's man of letters whose songs fused religious imagery with themes of redemption and sexual desire, earning him critical and popular acclaim, has died at the age of 82, said a statement on his Facebook page. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2008
Leonard Cohen performs at the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 4, 2013. "It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away," a statement on the Facebook page said. "We have lost one of music's most revered and prolific visionaries." REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2013
Leonard Cohen gestures during a tribute in Gijon, northern Spain, October 19, 2011. Cohen, a native of Quebec, was already a celebrated poet and novelist when he moved to New York in 1966 at age 31 to break into the music business. Before long, critics were comparing him to Bob Dylan for the lyrical force of his songwriting. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
Leonard Cohen takes the stage as he is honored at the 2012 Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence awarded to both he and Chuck Berry at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2012. Although he influenced many musicians and won many honors, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Order of Canada, Cohen rarely made the pop music charts with his sometimes moody folk-rock. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Leonard Cohen acknowledges the audience after receiving the 2011 Prince of Asturias award for Letters from Spain's Crown Prince Felipe during a ceremony at Campoamor theatre in Oviedo, northern Spain, October 21, 2011. But Cohen's most famous song, "Hallelujah," in which he invoked the biblical King David and drew parallels between physical love and a desire for spiritual connection, has been covered hundreds of times since he released it in 1984. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2011
Leonard Cohen cries during a tribute in Gijon, northern Spain, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
Singer Lou Reed applauds as Leonard Cohen takes the stage as he is inducted during the 23rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
Leonard Cohen holds a 24-carat gold first pressing of "Tower of Song", a new album featuring artists such as Sting, Elton John, Bono and Peter Gabriel performing a selection of songs written by Cohen, August 1, 1995. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Leonard Cohen performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in south west England June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2008
Leonard Cohen bows after receiving the rank of Companion in the Order of Canada from Governor General Adrienne Clarkson during a ceremony in Ottawa, October 24, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Leonard Cohen performs at the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2013
Leonard Cohen shakes hands with Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia before receiving his award during a reception for the Prince of Asturias Awards winners in Oviedo October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2011
Leonard Cohen walks to the stage as he is inducted during the 23rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
Leonard Cohen performs at the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2008
Leonard Cohen tips his hat to the audience as he accepts the 2012 Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence, which was awarded to both he and Chuck Berry at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2012 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
