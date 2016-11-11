Leonard Cohen: 1934-2016

Leonard Cohen takes the stage as he is honored at the 2012 Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence awarded to both he and Chuck Berry at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2012. Although he...more

Leonard Cohen takes the stage as he is honored at the 2012 Awards for Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence awarded to both he and Chuck Berry at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts February 26, 2012. Although he influenced many musicians and won many honors, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Order of Canada, Cohen rarely made the pop music charts with his sometimes moody folk-rock. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

