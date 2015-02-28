Edition:
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Flowers, a note of thanks and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as "Star Trek" characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk adorn the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy laugh during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2006
Christine Nguyen Chiem cries after visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses with his wife Susan as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
The Shuttle Enterprise rolls out of the Palmdale manufacturing facilities with Star Trek television cast members in Palmdale, California September 17, 1976. From left to right: NASA Administrator Dr. James D. Fletcher, DeForest Kelley (Dr. "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Mr. Sulu), James Doohan (Mr. Scott), Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock), Gene Rodenberry and Walter Koenig (Ensign Pavel Chekov). REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2011
Actor Leonard Nimoy waves at fans at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2009
A fan touches the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Actor Leonard Nimoy unveils a bust of himself with the mayor of Vulcan Tom Grant during Nimoy's visit to the town of Vulcan, Alberta, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Cast of the original series of Star Trek (L-R) William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei and Leonard Nimoy pose with James Doohan during a photo shoot at a convention in Hollywood August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Cast member Leonard Nimoy poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2013
Leonard Nimoy speaks after the Space Shuttle Enterprise, atop a NASA modified 747 plane, landed at JFK airport in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2012
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy chat during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2006
Flowers and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Star Trek characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk are placed by the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Cast members William Shatner (C), George Takei (L), Nichelle Nichols (2nd L), Leonard Nimoy (2nd R) and Walter Koenig accept an award for the 25th anniversary of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Spike TV's "Scream 2007" show at the Greek theater in Los Angeles October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2007
Leonard Nimoy participates in a demonstration of Yoostar 2 on XBOX Kinect at the E3 Media & Business Summit in Los Angeles June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2010
"Star Trek" television series actors (from L) Leonard Nimoy, honoree Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei pose at unveiling of Koenig's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2012
Actor Leonard Nimoy gives the "Vulcan salute" to the crowd while riding in a parade in the town of Vulcan, Alberta April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
Christine Nguyen Chiem writes a sympathy note to place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
