Thu Feb 25, 2016

Leo's Oscar trek

Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" arrives on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses as he arrives for the British premiere of "The Revenant", in London, Britain January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" and Brie Larson poses with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in "Room" backstage at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Cast member Kate Winslet poses with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of the movie "Revolutionary Road" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2008
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio attends a news conference for the movie "The Revenant" in Mexico City, Mexico, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" backstage at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the Academy Awards nominee luncheon at the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Actors Hilary Swank and Leonardo DiCaprio pose with their awards, won for best actress and actor in a leading role-drama, at the 62nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2005. Swank won for her role in "Million Dollar Baby" and DiCaprio won for his role in "The Aviator." REUTERS/Mike Blake MR/SV

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and his girlfriend Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen arrive at the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street", and his mother Irmelin DiCaprio arrive on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee for his role in "The Wolf of Wall Street", greets actor Christoph Waltz on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Jared Leto (L), best supporting actor nominee greets best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Matthew McConaughey, best actor winner for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club", is congratulated by best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and former US Vice President Al Gore clap at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
"The Departed" producer Graham King (L), actor Leonardo DiCaprio (C) and writer Felix Chong pose at the 79th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music + Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2012
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) talks with his girlfriend Bar Refaeli as they attend the "Cinema for Peace 2010" charity gala during the 60th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2010
Brent Barry (17) of the Houston Rockets leaps over actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Kevin Bacon during Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final basketball playoff against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio (R), Carey Mulligan (C) and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Leonardo DiCaprio signs autographs on the red carpet at the Japanese premiere of "Inception" in Tokyo, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2010
Actors Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, film director Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio (L-R) pose for the media during a photocall to promote the movie "Shutter Island" at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for a gala screening of "The 11th Hour" with directors Nadia Conners (L) and Leila Conners-Petersen at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2007
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is seated in the audience at the Kodak Theatre as they listen to then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton during the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2008
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for a gala screening of "The 11th Hour" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2007
Leonardo DiCaprio is seen during the filming of Ridley Scott's film "Body of Lies" in Rabat October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2007
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio gestures while filming with a video camera from the Campidoglio balcony, Rome's City Hall, before taking part in a photocall January 11, 2003. DiCaprio, director Martin Scorsese, and Daniel Day-Lewis were in Rome for the Italian premiere of the film 'Gangs of New York'. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is photographed on a Phuket resort island in southern Thailand January 30, 1999. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Leonardo DiCaprio stands with models posing as Pan Am air hostesses as he arrives for the UK premiere of the film "Catch Me If You Can" in London January 27, 2003. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
