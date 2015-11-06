Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 7, 2015 | 2:36am IST

Lesbos: First steps in Europe

A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 26
A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 26
The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 26
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 26
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 26
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
6 / 26
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 26
A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 26
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 26
A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 26
A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 26
A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 26
Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
13 / 26
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 26
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
Close
15 / 26
Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 26
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 26
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 26
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Close
19 / 26
Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 26
The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 26
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 26
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
23 / 26
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 26
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 26
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

Next Slideshows

Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

The worst violence since last year's Gaza war continues.

06 Nov 2015
The Suu Kyi effect

The Suu Kyi effect

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election.

06 Nov 2015
Guy Fawkes Night

Guy Fawkes Night

Supporters of the activist group Anonymous and others commemorate the "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the British Houses of Parliament in 1605.

06 Nov 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

06 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast