Let the music play
A nomadic shepherd stands with a sheep while listening to music from his mobile phone along a road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Rajasthani artisans play music at the Patwa Haveli at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Vikas Soren, lead singer of heavy metal band Phobia, performs at the Escape Festival of Art and Music in Naukuchiatal May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel/Files
Buddhist monks use traditional instruments to welcome the [Dalai Lama], the Tibetan spiritual leader, at a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Leh capital of the Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir August 23, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Mohammed Yaqoob (L), a Kashmiri Sufyana Mosaqi teacher (of classical music of Kashmir) conducts a class at his home in Kralpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar in this picture taken December 11, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Ipshita Roy, lead singer of Big Bang Blues, performs at the Escape Festival of Art and Music in Naukuchiatal May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel/Files
Atta Mohammed, 34, who is serving a life term, plays a flute during a routine dance and music practice inside Kotbhalwal central jail in Jammu May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Bachu Khan, a Rajasthani artisan plays music for tourists at Gadisar Lake at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A musician plays a traditional instrument to entertain tourists inside the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder /Files
A band from India performs during the inauguration ceremony of "International Military Music Festival 2010" at Purana Qila, or Old Fort, in New Delhi March 3, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Folk singers sing as they celebrate as they celebrate "Basant Utsav"or Spring festival at Shantiniketan, 200 km (124 miles) north of Kolkata March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Musicians rest as they wait to take part in a parade during the "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Traditionally dressed men play musical instruments "Chenda Melam" during the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chandigarh September 6, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Oscar winning music director A. R. Rahman (R) performs on a piano with an unidentified singer during a concert in New Delhi August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Siddarth Abraham, vocalist for local band "Solder" who teaches kickboxing at his day job, sings during a practice session in Bangalore December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shamanth Patil J/Files
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holyman, blows a traditional horn made from buffalo horns at a temple during the "Kharchi Puja" in Khyerpur, about 20 km (12 miles) west of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Traditional musicians perform during the main procession at the annual Pooram festival held at the Vadakkumnatha temple of Trichur, in the Kerala, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Regi Varghese/Files
A band plays music for the guests at the 'Meharangarh Fort' at the historic town of Jodhpur in Rajasthan January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A Rajasthani artisan plays music as guests have their dinner at the "Swarna Mahal", a dining coach of the luxury train "Royal Rajasthan on Wheels" (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaipur in this January 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files more
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain plays the tabla, a percussion instrument, during "Saptak", a fifteen-day-long cultural event of Indian classical music, in Ahmedabad January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A holy man plays a traditional musical instrument on the banks of the Hooghly river in Calcutta January 11, 2003. REUTERS/Files
Fans attend a special prayer ceremony for the Indian cricket team in Jammu March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A devotee plays a traditional flute next to an ornamented cow before the religious Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti", which marks the start of spring, in Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
An folk singer performs a religious hymn in Calcutta on December 11, 2002. REUTERS/Files
King Paul Singh, 25, (L) and Irfan Bhat, 26, guitarists of Kashmir's rock band "Immersion" hold their guitars after rehearsals in Srinagar September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Tibetan monks take part in the "Tibetan Freedom Torch relay" during a protest to press their demand for independence and justice in the Siliguri July 26, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Kashmiri women scream during a concert by renowned Pakistani rock band Junoon, in Srinagar May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Suman Karmakar, an instrument maker, works on a sitar inside a 50-year-old shop in Kolkata March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
People play music during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kolkata's Chinatown February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Artists blow conchs during a media preview of the 22nd Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Drummers rest after preparing for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
The band master of police Brass Band directs during the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Nathan Harris(R), Ananth Menon (2nd R), Matthew Harris (C) and Navin Thomas practice in their studio, a small one-room flat in a residential building in Bangalore's suburbs, February 29, 2012. They are members of the popular Bangalore rock band...more
A Hindu devotee plays a Khiel, a traditional musical instrument, beside the holy Kailash lake during a three day pilgrimage in Baderwah 250 km (155 miles) north of Jammu on September 13, 2004. Reuters/Files
Police music band plays during the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Ascetics, or sadhus, play traditional musical instruments on the banks of the Hooghly river in Calcutta January 8, 2004. REUTERS/Files
Percussion artists from Kerala give a performance in Bombay, December 17 as part of a festival. REUTERS/Files
Artists wearing traditional attire perform to the music of a Kashmiri song during a charity show in Srinagar November 12, 2002. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files
Sitar maestro Pundit Ravi Shankar laughs with his daughter sitar player Anoushka Shankar as they sit beside sheep in New Delhi February 25, 2002. REUTERS/Files
A Naga sadhu play traditional instrument at Sagar island, 150 km (95 miles) south of Calcutta on January 13, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Percussion artists from Kerala give a performance in Bombay, December 17 as part of a festival. REUTERS/Files
Mohammed Rashid plays a few notes on his flute in an attempt to persuade passers-by to purchase his wares in front of the 'Gateway of India' structure in Bombay, December 17. REUTERS/Files
Three year old Ganesh Bopa performs a traditional dance from Rajasthan while his father plays a traditional string instrument called the Ravanhatta at a folk festival organised in Bombay on January 15. REUTERS/Files
