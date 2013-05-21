Li Keqiang in India
China's Premier Li Keqiang (C) arrives for a visit to an office of software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he leaves an office of software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
China's Premier Li Keqiang (L) and Chairman of the Tata Group of companies Cyrus Mistry stand together at an office of software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses a gathering during an event organised by Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang laughs while addressing a gathering during an event organised by Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (front R) waves as he walks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress party, before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress party, before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) speaks with the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi May 20, 2013. China and India have agreed on a roadmap to reach a "dynamic balance" in bilateral...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans during a protest near the venue of the meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A police officer (R) attempts to detain a Tibetan exile who hung a banner atop a gas station during a protest near the venue of a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid in New Delhi May 20, 2013....more
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) waves as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches after Li's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) gestures as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang walks on the red carpet after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. Li arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wave towards the media during Li's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang laughs during a photo opportunity with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) waves upon his arrival as Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed watches upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Minister of State for External Affairs E. Ahmed (L) upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police outside the Chinese embassy during a protest against the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a protest against his visit to India, in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Tibetan girl holds a placard featuring Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, during a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. Dozens of Tibetans on Friday held a protest demanding the release...more
A Tibetan girl holds a placard featuring Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, during a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. Dozens of Tibetans on Friday held a protest demanding the release of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima who, according to the protesters, is in detention in China. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Tibetan exile is detained by police outside the Chinese embassy during a protest against the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in New Delhi May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang laughs as he addresses a gathering during a business summit in Mumbai May 21, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he leaves an office of software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai May 21, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves to the audience during an event organised by Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi May 21, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he addresses a gathering during a business summit in Mumbai May 21, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
