Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Mordechai Ronen (C right) of Canada, a survivor of the former German Nazi concentration Auschwitz reacts next to the World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (2nd L) as they visit the camp in Oswiecim, January 26, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

