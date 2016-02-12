Edition:
Pictures | Sat Feb 13, 2016 | 2:20am IST

Libya: 5 years since the Spring

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2011
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. Libya is currently caught up in a conflict between two rival factions who once battled together against the late Libyan leader. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. Libya is currently caught up in a conflict between two rival factions who once battled together against the late Libyan leader. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2011
A rebel soldier gestures atop a car as he heads to Brega, in Ajdabiya March 2, 2011. Libya is currently caught up in a conflict between two rival factions who once battled together against the late Libyan leader. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2011
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2011
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2011
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2011
Rebel fighters run for cover inside a building on the frontline in Tripoli street in central Misrata April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2011
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mohamed, 10, stands guard at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mohamed, 10, stands guard at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2011
Mohamed, 10, stands guard at the frontline along the western entrance of Ajdabiyah April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Libyan rebel fighter prepares anti-aircraft ammunition as he wears the cap of a pro-Muammar Gaddafi officer at Misrata's western front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city center, June 4,2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter prepares anti-aircraft ammunition as he wears the cap of a pro-Muammar Gaddafi officer at Misrata's western front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city center, June 4,2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
A Libyan rebel fighter prepares anti-aircraft ammunition as he wears the cap of a pro-Muammar Gaddafi officer at Misrata's western front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city center, June 4,2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2011
Female volunteer government fighters attend a women's forum in Tripoli June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Injured rebels are helped out of a car during a battle along the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Injured rebels are helped out of a car during a battle along the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Injured rebels are helped out of a car during a battle along the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
One of Cherif Chouichi's sisters tries on his new unused military boots in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Chouichi, who was a rebel fighter, was killed on April 28 during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. Chouichi was killed before getting a chance to use this military equipment. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

One of Cherif Chouichi's sisters tries on his new unused military boots in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Chouichi, who was a rebel fighter, was killed on April 28 during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2011
One of Cherif Chouichi's sisters tries on his new unused military boots in his room in Misrata June 1, 2011. Chouichi, who was a rebel fighter, was killed on April 28 during the battle between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Misrata's Tripoli street. Chouichi was killed before getting a chance to use this military equipment. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People check the execution room inside the main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

People check the execution room inside the main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
People check the execution room inside the main prison of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. Joyful Libyan rebels overran Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion seizing weapons and loot and destroying symbols of a 42-year dictatorship. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. Joyful Libyan rebels overran Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion seizing weapons and loot and destroying symbols of a 42-year dictatorship. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2011
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. Joyful Libyan rebels overran Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli bastion seizing weapons and loot and destroying symbols of a 42-year dictatorship. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2011
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2011
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyans walk inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyans walk inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2011
Libyans walk inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2011
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tries to put out a fire at a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An anti-Gaddafi fighter tries to put out a fire at a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2011
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tries to put out a fire at a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
A fuel pump is defaced with a graffiti caricature of Muammar Gaddafi in the rebel-held town of Ajdabiyah March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the center of Sirte October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the center of Sirte October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign....more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2011
An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the center of Sirte October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Rebel fighters run for cover in front of a burning gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rebel fighters run for cover in front of a burning gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
Rebel fighters run for cover in front of a burning gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Damaged homes are seen after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Damaged homes are seen after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Damaged homes are seen after clashes between members of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Libyan rebel fighter (R) in Shalghouda shows government documents to a man who identified himself as Libyan Army Brigadier General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili (L) after he was captured by rebels in the nearby village of Nasr August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A Libyan rebel fighter (R) in Shalghouda shows government documents to a man who identified himself as Libyan Army Brigadier General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili (L) after he was captured by rebels in the nearby village of Nasr August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bob...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
A Libyan rebel fighter (R) in Shalghouda shows government documents to a man who identified himself as Libyan Army Brigadier General Al-Hadi al-Ujaili (L) after he was captured by rebels in the nearby village of Nasr August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a result of the incident. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a result of the incident. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi protesters hanging effigies of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are reflected in a photo of a youth who was killed in the recent clashes in Benghazi March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Anti-Gaddafi protesters hanging effigies of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are reflected in a photo of a youth who was killed in the recent clashes in Benghazi March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2011
Anti-Gaddafi protesters hanging effigies of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are reflected in a photo of a youth who was killed in the recent clashes in Benghazi March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
