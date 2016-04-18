Libya on the edge
A fire next to the Libyan cement factory is seen during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who...more
A member of military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government points to a fire near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who...more
A fire is seen next to the Libyan cement factory during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who...more
Black smoke billows in the sky, after a powerful explosion was heard coming from areas where clashes are taking place between pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former...more
A man stands in his house destroyed after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined...more
A warplane belonging to the Libyan pro-government forces flies over sites under the control of the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in Benghazi, Libya April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more
Libyan soldiers stand at a military outpost in Wadi Bey, west of the Islamic State-held city of Sirte, February 23, 2016. Some Libyan and Western officials see Sirte as a foothold for further Islamic State expansion. From there the ultra-hardline...more
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands at the entrance to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya April 14, 2016. The Presidential Council has faced resistance in both Tripoli and eastern Libya,...more
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the...more
Front loaders clear debris from clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar...more
Members of the Special Deterrence Force inspect a car at a checkpoint in Tripoli, Libya March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Destroyed buildings are pictured after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined...more
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the...more
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands on a road leading to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia,...more
A child plays at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Next Slideshows
Chile's lava lake volcano
Chile's Volcano Villarrica contains a rare active lava lake within its crater.
Rescue and recovery in Japan
Japanese rescue teams scour the remains of buildings destroyed by a series of deadly earthquakes in southern Japan.
Brazilian leader loses impeachment vote
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff loses a crucial impeachment vote in Congress.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.