Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 7, 2016 | 4:31am IST

Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
1 / 20
A woman who was released from Islamic State-held ground, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
2 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government celebrate after they finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
3 / 20
A Libyan flag flies as people and Libyan forces celebrate after clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
4 / 20
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a girl after she was released from Islamic State-held ground as forces clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
5 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government celebrate as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
6 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover as they clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
7 / 20
Women sit in a pickup truck after they were released by Libyan forces from Islamic State-held ground as forces clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
8 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop the ruins of a house as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
9 / 20
A Libyan flag flies as fireworks explode during celebrations after Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
10 / 20
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government covers the dead body of who forces say was an Islamic State militant as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
11 / 20
A baby, who was released from Islamic State-held ground, lies on a bed in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
12 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop a ruined house as they push into the last area held by Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
13 / 20
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks for Islamic State militants through a hole in a wall as forces advance against the militants' holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
14 / 20
A military vehicle fires as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government push into the last area held by Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
15 / 20
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
16 / 20
Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
17 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
18 / 20
A man sits atop the ruins of a house as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
19 / 20
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
20 / 20
