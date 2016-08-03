Libya's battle on the beach
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move from a beach after they fired shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks on a beach as he waits to fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a 122 mm tank shell on top of a Soviet made T-55 in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
