Libya's migrant crackdown
Security officers detain suspected migrants from Africa during an early morning raid in Tripoli, Libya, May 18, 2015. Libyan security forces charged with curbing illegal migration raided a hide-out for illegal migrants in Tripoli, detaining 45...more
Illegal migrants react after their boat was dragged back by Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An illegal migrant is seen bringing back the boat which was used while attempting with others to flee to Europe near the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. Libyan authorities rounded up hundreds of migrants before they could head to European shores. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Suspected migrants sit on the ground after being detained in an early morning raid conducted by Libyan security forces in Tripoli, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants wait to be transported to an immigration centre in the coastal city of Misrata, Libya, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants carry their belongings as they prepare to board a bus bound for an immigration center in the coastal city of Misrata, Libya, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit in a boat returning them to Libya as it is docked, after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard, at Khoms, Libya, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aymen Elsahli
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Libyan Navy boat carries illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe back to the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A policeman directs migrants at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants sit on truck as they arrive at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants queue to board a bus bound for an immigration centre in the coastal city of Misrata, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A migrant reacts next to others after their boat was sent back by the Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe drink water after they were detained at at Libyan Navy base in the the coastal city of Tripoli May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A migrant sits at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A security officer stands near suspected migrants from Africa during an early morning raid in Tripoli, Libya, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe are seen at the Libyan Navy base in the the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. Libyan authorities rounded up hundreds of migrants before they could head to European shores. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An illegal migrant steps out the navy boat after he was brought back to the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit on the shore after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard in Khoms, Libya, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aymen Elsahli
