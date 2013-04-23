Life after the White House
Former President Richard Nixon waves to photographers as he prepares to get in to his car at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, May 20, 1987. REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas
Former presidents George Bush and his son, George W. Bush, arrive to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Pool
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. Ford and Carter were in Panama as co-chairmen of a international...more
Former President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament, October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Former President Jimmy Carter stands in front of the controversial Israeli barrier during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton at the unveiling ceremony of hi presidential portrait in the East Room of the White House, June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout
Former President Gerald Ford and wife Betty arrive at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/File
Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's then President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem prior to a baseball game in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Then Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton shake hands during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former U.S. President Gerald Ford arrives for a private visit with former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Hamburg, August 29, 1985 REUTERS/Ulli Michel
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shakes hands with former President Ronald Reagan as she participates in a birthday salute celebrating Reagan's 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Former President George W. Bush addresses a welcome home rally with former first lady Laura Bush in Midland, Texas, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/William Philpott
Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea as they listen to then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speak at the National Building Museum in Washington, June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Former President Richard Nixon while on a short visit to Turkey, September 19, 1985. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Ronald and Nancy Reagan at their Santa Barbara Ranch in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Former President Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 26, 2008. U REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Then President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush view the casket of former President Gerald Ford in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill, January 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former President Ronald Reagan presents then President-elect Bill Clinton with a jar of jelly beans during Clinton's visit to Reagan's office in Los Angeles, November 27, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Former President George W. Bush looks on as his father George H.W. Bush arrives in the hanger bay of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Former President George W. Bush holds a baby named after him at Ngungu Cancer Clinic in Zambia's Central Province town of Kabwe, Zambia, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mackson Wasamunu
Former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy attend a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 1994. REUTERS/File
President Obama is introduced by former President Bill Clinton at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States, speaks to journalists during a meeting at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Former President George H. W. Bush and former Secretary of State Jim Baker perform the coin toss before the Houston Texans play the Buffalo Bills in Houston, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Former President George W. Bush walks next to President Barack Obama while former first lady Laura Bush walks next to first lady Michelle Obama before the unveiling of the Bushs' official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House, May...more
Former President Bill Clinton arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Then President George W. Bush meets with former President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin...more
