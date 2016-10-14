Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 15, 2016 | 3:05am IST

Life and death in a drug war

Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the president, was killed by masked gunmen at his home on September 27. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A gun is left in a pool of blood at the scene where a man identified to be on a drug watchlist was killed in a shooting encounter with police in Parola slum in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A police officer shows the bullet that he said was stopped by his body armor during a shootout with four alleged drug users in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Residents look from behind a gate as police investigate a murder scene in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug-related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Residents look into a funeral van to view the body of a suspected drug pusher killed during a police operation in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Residents of a slum in Parola look out from inside their house at the scene where a man identified to be on a drug watchlist was killed in a shooting encounter with police in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Janeth Mejos reacts as the body of her father Paquito Mejos is taken out of their home shortly after he was killed in a police operation in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Relatives and friends carry the coffin holding the body of Eric Quintinita Sison during his funeral procession in Pasay city, metro Manila. Family members of Sison said he was attempting to surrender when he was gunned down by the police during a recent "Meth" buy bust operation. REUTERS/Cesar Danzel

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
The body of 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison lies in a coffin in a Manila slum with a chick pacing across his casket, placed there in keeping with a local tradition to symbolically peck at the conscience of his killers, a few days after Sison was killed when, according to local officials, police were looking for drug pushers in Pasay city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A sign "Overkill Justice" is pictured along a street in a Manila slum where 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison was killed when, according to local officials, police were looking for drug pushers in Pasay city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Friends and relatives follow vehicles with coffins of two cousins killed by masked gunmen to a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The wife and daughter of a man who was killed during a drug buy-bust operation sleep next to his coffin as relatives and friends gather to mourn outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A relative carries the son of Eric Quintinita Sison during burial rites in Pasay city, metro Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A policeman, holding a handcuffs, gestures toward a resident during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Residents who were rounded up board a police truck to a police station, where police will verify if there were involved with drugs, after police sources and local media reported that people were killed during a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Men hold babies among policemen during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Members of a SWAT team take their position on the rooftop during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A man holds a baby as police searches a slum during a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
