Life and death in a drug war
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the...more
A woman cries after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A gun is left in a pool of blood at the scene where a man identified to be on a drug watchlist was killed in a shooting encounter with police in Parola slum in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer shows the bullet that he said was stopped by his body armor during a shootout with four alleged drug users in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents look from behind a gate as police investigate a murder scene in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug-related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which...more
Residents look into a funeral van to view the body of a suspected drug pusher killed during a police operation in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents of a slum in Parola look out from inside their house at the scene where a man identified to be on a drug watchlist was killed in a shooting encounter with police in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Janeth Mejos reacts as the body of her father Paquito Mejos is taken out of their home shortly after he was killed in a police operation in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Relatives and friends carry the coffin holding the body of Eric Quintinita Sison during his funeral procession in Pasay city, metro Manila. Family members of Sison said he was attempting to surrender when he was gunned down by the police during a...more
The body of 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison lies in a coffin in a Manila slum with a chick pacing across his casket, placed there in keeping with a local tradition to symbolically peck at the conscience of his killers, a few days after Sison...more
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th...more
A sign "Overkill Justice" is pictured along a street in a Manila slum where 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison was killed when, according to local officials, police were looking for drug pushers in Pasay city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Friends and relatives follow vehicles with coffins of two cousins killed by masked gunmen to a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday....more
The wife and daughter of a man who was killed during a drug buy-bust operation sleep next to his coffin as relatives and friends gather to mourn outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A relative carries the son of Eric Quintinita Sison during burial rites in Pasay city, metro Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A policeman, holding a handcuffs, gestures toward a resident during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents who were rounded up board a police truck to a police station, where police will verify if there were involved with drugs, after police sources and local media reported that people were killed during a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Czar...more
Men hold babies among policemen during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of a SWAT team take their position on the rooftop during a drug raid in Quezon City, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man holds a baby as police searches a slum during a drug raid, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Matthew hits the Carolinas
Flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew has displaced several thousand people in North Carolina.
Haiti desperate for hurricane relief
Anger flares as desperate people grapple with cholera outbreaks and food, water and shelter shortages after Hurricane Matthew barrelled through the southern...
Devastation of Aleppo
A birds eye view of the destruction caused in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.