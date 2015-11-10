Life and death in Damascus

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to...more

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

