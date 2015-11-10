Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 11, 2015 | 3:10am IST

Life and death in Damascus

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, October 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 30
A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 30
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 30
A man gestures while people search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man gestures while people search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man gestures while people search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 30
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 30
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 30
A wasp is seen hovering near blood stains at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wasp is seen hovering near blood stains at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A wasp is seen hovering near blood stains at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 30
Men transport the body of a dead woman at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men transport the body of a dead woman at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Men transport the body of a dead woman at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 30
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 30
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 30
A man carries a child who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a child who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A man carries a child who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 30
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 30
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 30
Children play on a bicycle near damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play on a bicycle near damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Children play on a bicycle near damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 30
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 30
A man reacts amid rubble from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man reacts amid rubble from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A man reacts amid rubble from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 30
An injured man helps an injured boy who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man helps an injured boy who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
An injured man helps an injured boy who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 30
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 30
Men transport an injured woman after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men transport an injured woman after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Men transport an injured woman after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 30
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
20 / 30
A woman walks near damaged buildings during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A woman walks near damaged buildings during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A woman walks near damaged buildings during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 30
A man covers his nose as he walks along a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man covers his nose as he walks along a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A man covers his nose as he walks along a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 30
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, ride in a vehicle as they head towards the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, ride in a vehicle as they head towards the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan,...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, ride in a vehicle as they head towards the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
23 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
24 / 30
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
25 / 30
Civil defense members gather dead bodies inside their center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defense members gather dead bodies inside their center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Civil defense members gather dead bodies inside their center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
26 / 30
A man rushes to help people removing a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rushes to help people removing a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man rushes to help people removing a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 30
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 30
Residents inspect a damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents inspect a damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Residents inspect a damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
29 / 30
Children walk near rubble in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children walk near rubble in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Children walk near rubble in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Brazil dam burst from above

Brazil dam burst from above

Next Slideshows

Brazil dam burst from above

Brazil dam burst from above

Hope for survivors is fading five days after the disaster.

11 Nov 2015
Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt's Red Sea has historically been a mecca for tourists but with tensions rising on the Sinai peninsula, governments are urging travelers to avoid the...

11 Nov 2015
Palestinian boys stab guard

Palestinian boys stab guard

Two Palestinian boys, aged 12 and 13, stab an Israeli guard on a tram north of Jerusalem.

10 Nov 2015
Surface of Mars

Surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

10 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast