Life and death in Damascus
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, October 1, 2015....more
A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gestures while people search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wasp is seen hovering near blood stains at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men transport the body of a dead woman at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015....more
A man carries a child who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to...more
Children play on a bicycle near damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. ...more
A man reacts amid rubble from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man helps an injured boy who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men transport an injured woman after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman walks near damaged buildings during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man covers his nose as he walks along a damaged site hit by missiles fired by Syrian government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, ride in a vehicle as they head towards the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents inspect damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defense members gather dead bodies inside their center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rushes to help people removing a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents inspect a damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children walk near rubble in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Brazil dam burst from above
Hope for survivors is fading five days after the disaster.
Destination Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt's Red Sea has historically been a mecca for tourists but with tensions rising on the Sinai peninsula, governments are urging travelers to avoid the...
Palestinian boys stab guard
Two Palestinian boys, aged 12 and 13, stab an Israeli guard on a tram north of Jerusalem.
Surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.