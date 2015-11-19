Life and death in Damascus
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child rests inside a stroller filled with cartons collected to use for heating in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents walk near rubble of damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man sits inside a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces by Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman carries a son while tending to the wounds of another son inside a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19,...more
Children rest near produce displayed for sale in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Bloodstains are seen near a remnant of a shell fired by rebels on the Damascus central prison in Adra neighbourhood in Damascus, August 23, 2015. Rebel fighters fired around 5 mortar shells that targeted the Damascus central prison, killing around...more
A man carries an injured girl as he rushes away from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, October 1, 2015....more
Blood stained shoes are pictured after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gestures while people search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wasp is seen hovering near blood stains at a site hit by missiles fired by government forces on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men transport the body of a dead woman at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rainbow is seen as residents inspect a site damage from what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the main field hospital in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, October 29, 2015....more
A man carries a child who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to...more
A man reacts amid rubble from what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. ...more
An injured man helps an injured boy who survived what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men transport an injured woman after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children, who live in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, ride in a vehicle as they head towards the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defense members gather dead bodies inside their center after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rushes to help people removing a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy leans on a wooden board inside a damaged house in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
