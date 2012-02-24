Life and death in Juarez

A policeman stands guard as inmates face a wall just hours after a prison riot at a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 26, 2011. Seventeen people have been killed in a prison gunfight in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico's most violent city, authorities said Tuesday. A spokesman for the mayor's office said an unspecified number of inmates entered two pavilions containing 13 other prisoners late Monday, and a fight began. Sixteen men and one woman were killed in the ensuing violence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)