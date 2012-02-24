Life and death in Juarez
A police officer runs across a roof while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A person holds onto the fence marking the border between the United States and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A woman reacts at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The remains of a burnt bathroom are seen in a burnt house near Ciudad Juarez, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Children play on the shores on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez
A police officer investigates the aftermath of a shooting incident inside a shopping center in Ciudad Juarez, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A girl looks through a fence at a crime scene where three young girls were shot in Ciudad Juarez, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Residents look at a crime scene where three persons were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A hearse carrying the body of teenager Sergio Hernandez drives past a neighbourhood near the cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Students lie face down in a classroom during a mock drill in a local high school in a low-income neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
School children stand near a crime scene where three people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A rusty pick-up with bullet holes, the word "Homicide" and the number 39, which stands for death in police lingo, sits with other vehicles in a police junkyard in Ciudad Juarez September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A man lies dead among evidence markers at a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A boy looks at a toy train he received during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year and hand them out on Christmas Eve....more
Morgue workers place a coffin holding an unidentified body into a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Students pose with their music instruments along their teacher for a photograph at their school in Ciudad Juarez, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Manuel Casares mourns for his wife at the house where she was killed when gunmen sprayed bullets during a family birthday party in Ciudad Juarez, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Morgue workers unload coffins containing unidentified bodies at the San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Pedestrians and cars pass a crime scene where a man had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
The body of a woman, with her head bound in grey tape, lies in an alley in Ciudad Juarez, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A forensic worker places evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A woman mourns over the body of 21-year old Jose Gil Hernandez Ramirez, a member of the Texas National Guard and a resident of El Paso, as another dead man lies in between two cars in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez October 20, 2010....more
Children run on an unpaved street in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man and a child walk past a crime scene where five young women had been killed earlier inside a house in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Youths sit in a window frame while looking at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A police woman steps over a police line at a crime scene where two colleagues had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
Paramedics attend to a man who was shot in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man takes refuge inside a store after he was shot by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Police investigators work at a crime scene where seven bodies were found gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, November 25, 2008. The bodies were found alongside three banners threatening rival gangs. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Car passengers wait for their car to be searched for drugs and weapons by federal police at a checkpoint in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez
A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The slain body of a plain clothes police commander lies next to an ambulance in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Forensic experts inspect a crime scene where three people were gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas
Federal police patrol the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People stand next to a patrol car at a crime scene where two men were gunned down by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A police officer stands guard near a box containing the body of a woman, who was killed by unknown assailants, at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police officer stands near the burnt body of a fellow officer in Ciudad Juarez, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A police officer walks near evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
A woman reacts while standing at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Forensic workers work at a crime scene where an ambulance had been attacked earlier by gunmen in Ciudad Juarez December 7, 2011. Gunmen stopped the ambulance and shot dead two...more
A policeman stands guard as inmates face a wall just hours after a prison riot at a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 26, 2011. Seventeen people have been killed in a prison gunfight in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico's most violent city, authorities said Tuesday. A...more
Forensic officers cover the body of a man gunned down during a shooting between rival drug gangs at a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Police stand next to the body of a dead man at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez May 22, 2011. Three men were killed by hitmen while they were taking apart a car that had been reported as stolen, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez (MEXICO -...more
A federal policeman stands guard during the funeral of the children of Sara Salazar at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez February 26, 2011. Salazar's daughter, son and daughter-in-law were kidnapped and found dead along a highway on the outskirts of Ciudad...more
