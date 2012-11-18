Life and last journey of Bal Thackeray
A portrait of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray is pictured through the heat haze rising from his cremation pyre during his funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters carry a cut-out of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray before his cremation at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakas
Smoke rises from the cremation pyre of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray as family members, dignitaries and Shiv Sena party members watch during his funeral in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party carry a portrait of Bal Thackeray before his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The body of Bal Thackeray is carried on a vehicle during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party watch the funeral procession of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray from a residential building, in Mumbai November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party hold the party flag during the funeral procession of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray in Mumbai November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party watch the funeral procession of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray from a residential building, in Mumbai November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party carry a portrait of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray in front of the party headquarters during his funeral procession in Mumbai November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Shiv Sena party throw flowers as Uddhav Thackeray, son of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray, who is clasping his hands to thank supporters, during Bal Thackeray's funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012....more
Police officers and mourners sit on the vehicle carrying Bal Thackeray during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bal Thackeray, waves towards the media as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling centre during the Maharashtra elections in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Activists of Congress party hold a poster of Bal Thackeray, chief of the right-wing Hindu party Shiv Sena, during a protest in Allahabad February 2, 2010. Dozens of activistsprotested against the unsporting behaviour of Shiv Sena towards Pakistani...more
Bal Thackeray greets election officials before casting his vote during parliamentary elections in Mumbai April 26, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bal Thackeray gestures to the crowd after he cast his vote in parliamentary elections as his son Uddhav looks on in Mumbai April 26, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
The Prime Minister and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Atal Bihari Vajpayee (L), and Bal Thackeray (R) wave to the crowd during an election campaign rally in Mumbai April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Bal Thackeray addresses a public rally in Bombay in this picture taken October 15, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Bal Thackeray gestures during a news conference in Bombay February 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Bal Thackeray holds up a book during a book launch in Bombay, August 7, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer India/Files
Bal Thackeray addresses a news conference while standing next to a map showing Kashmir region, in Mumbai, July 13, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer India/Files
Bal Thackeray (R), leader of the militant Shiv Sena Party gestures during a meeting with Kenneth Lay, chairman of the U.S. based Enron Corp, in Bombay, July 11, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer India/Files
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Bal Thackeray appear during a concert in Mumbai, late March 5, 2001. The concert was organised by Shiv Sena Party to collect funds in aid of quake relief....more
Bal Thackery is pictured in Mumbai in this August 16, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar/Files
Thackeray displays a book listing the names of thousands of soldiers killed in action while defending the country's borders, in Mumbai during an interview with Reuters, December 28 1997. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar/Files
Bal Thackeray and Lt General P.N Hoon, a retired army officer, jointly announce the launch of a trust to take care of the families of soldiers fighting in Kashmir, during a news conference in Mumbai, August 16, 2000. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar/Files more
A newspaper vendor sells an evening tabloid splashing news of the arrest of Bal Thackeray on a street in Mumbai July 25, 2000. Thackeray's arrest fanned fears of large scale rioting in the city by his supporters, known for their violent protests. But...more
Bal Thackeray surrounded by his supporters, steps out of his suburban home in Mumbai July 25, 2000 before he was arrested on charges of inciting violence against Muslims during a 1992-93 bout of religious clashes. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
Bal Thackeray waves to his supporters outside his residence in Mumbai July 25, 2000 shortly after he was released by a judge hearing charges against him of inciting violence against Muslims during a 1992-93 bout of religious clashes. REUTERS/Str...more
Bal Thackeray surrounded by his supporters steps out of his suburban home in Mumbai July 25, 2000 before he was arrested on charges of inciting violence against Muslims during a 1992-93 bout of religious clashes. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
Bal Thackeray flashes a victory sign to his supporters outside a city court in Mumbai after the judge dismissed a case against him for his alleged role in a 1992-93 Hindu-Muslim riot. Standing beside him is then union minister for heavy industries...more
Bal Thackeray speaks during an interview at his house in Mumbai July 21, 2000. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
Bal Thackeray (R), leader of a right-wing Hindu militant party, blesses a supporter at his residence in Bombay July 16, 2000. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
BJP leader L.K.Advani (R) meets Bal Thackeray in Mumbai July 6, 2000. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
Atal Behari Vajpayee and his ally Bal Thackeray admire their parties' symbols at an election rally in Bombay, September 8, 1999. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
Bal Thackeray prepares to pose with new chief minister Narayan Rane (L) of Maharashtra and deputy chief minister Gopinath Munde (R) before the swearing in ceremony in Bombay Febuary 1, 1999. REUTERS/Str Old/Files
A supporter touches the feet of Jambhuwant Dhote in a show of respect May 8, 1999 after Dhote, who commands a large following in Maharastra joined the Shiv Sena Party during a ceremony in Mumbai. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar/Files
Bal Thackeray meets supporters in Mumbai July 29, 1999. Thackeray was stripped of his right to vote till the year 2001 by a two-member commission for making inflammatory speeches. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar/Files
Radhe Shyan Sharma, curator of the pitch at Delhi's Ferozeshah Kotla cricket stadium, assesses the damaged pitch in New Delhi January 7, 1999 after activists of Shiv Sena dug up the pitch three weeks ahead of a test match between India and Pakistan....more
Activists from Shiv Sena party vandalise a Valentine Day heart decorating the outer wall of a bar in Mumbai, February 13, 2001. Thackeray had asked for a legal ban on Valentine Day festivities because he says that they are an import from the West and...more
