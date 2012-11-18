Life and last journey of Bal Thackeray

A newspaper vendor sells an evening tabloid splashing news of the arrest of Bal Thackeray on a street in Mumbai July 25, 2000. Thackeray's arrest fanned fears of large scale rioting in the city by his supporters, known for their violent protests. But the city calmed after a judge dismissed the case, accusing Thackeray of inciting violence against Muslims during 1992-93 religious riots, but saying it was too old to try. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files