Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 8:45pm IST

Life at Google

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2013
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 43
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 43
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 43
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google"....more

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2012
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 43
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
5 / 43
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 43
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 43
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
8 / 43
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
9 / 43
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
10 / 43
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
11 / 43
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
12 / 43
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
13 / 43
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 43
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
15 / 43
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
16 / 43
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
17 / 43
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
18 / 43
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
19 / 43
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Close
20 / 43
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
21 / 43
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
22 / 43
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
23 / 43
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
24 / 43
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
25 / 43
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
26 / 43
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
27 / 43
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
28 / 43
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
Close
29 / 43
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
30 / 43
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 43
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 43
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Thursday, March 13, 2008
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
33 / 43
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Reuters / Friday, February 29, 2008
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
Close
34 / 43
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
35 / 43
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
36 / 43
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
37 / 43
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
38 / 43
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
39 / 43
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
40 / 43
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2008
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
41 / 43
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
42 / 43
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
43 / 43
View Again
View Next
Shiva Gajan festival

Shiva Gajan festival

Next Slideshows

Shiva Gajan festival

Shiva Gajan festival

Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar...

15 Apr 2015
Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung

People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.

15 Apr 2015
Riot police remove Brazil squatters

Riot police remove Brazil squatters

Dozens of riot police remove squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro.

14 Apr 2015
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.

14 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast