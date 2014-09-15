Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 16, 2014 | 3:55am IST

Life for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 16
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 16
A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 16
A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 16
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 16
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 16
An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 16
Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 16
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 16
A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 16
An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue tickets at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue tickets at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 16
Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 16
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 16
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more

Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's special forces

Ukraine's special forces

Members of the "Sich" police special task force train in Slaviansk.

16 Sep 2014
Ukraine's strained ceasefire

Ukraine's strained ceasefire

Deaths put strain on the ceasefire between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.

15 Sep 2014
Fighting the Islamic State

Fighting the Islamic State

Reuters photographer Ahmed Jadallah captures the conflict and the human toll of the fight against the Islamic State.

15 Sep 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures