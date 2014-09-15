Life for Syrian refugees
Syrian refugees transport small stones for their tents at Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee barber trainees cut men's hair at one of the vocational training centers of The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee barber trainee shaves a man at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee works to make a drainage hole in front of his residence at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee workers prepare to recycle damaged tents at a workshop of the Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more
An official works at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al Zaatari refugee camp...more
Syrian children play at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee girl collects water at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An official at the center of the International Committee of The Red Cross is seen as she conducts a program that enables Syrian refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, and gives them queue...more
Syrian refugees walk at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee metal shop trainees work at one of the vocational training centers of the The Norwegian Refugee Council at Al Zaatari refugee camp September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees wait to call their relatives at a center of the International Committee of The Red Cross which conducts a program that enables refugees to get in touch with their relatives either by using mobile phones or by writing letters, at Al...more
