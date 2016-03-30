Life in Assad's Damascus
A man walks near the Central Bank of Syria in Damascus, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma welcome an injured soldier accompanied by a relative during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA
A girl holds a Syrian national flag as a supporter of the Syrian Social Nationalist party offers traditional arabic sweets to celebrate Syrian Mother's Day in the ancient Christian quarter of Bab-Touma in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Omar...more
An aid convoy of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent enters the Wafideen Camp, controlled by Syrian government forces, near a poster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, to deliver aid into the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4,...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus distributes gifts to children during a Christmas parade in Damascus, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian civilians who volunteered to join local Self Protection Units to protect their neighborhoods alongside the Syrian army attend training in Damascus countryside, December 5, 2015. The text on the badges read in Arabic, "the soldiers of al-Assad"...more
A girl carries a balloon ahead of Valentine's Day in al-Hamidiyah Souq, in Damascus, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Antiquities are unwrapped as thousands of priceless antiques from across war-ravaged Syria are gathered in the capital to be stored safely away from the hands of Islamic State militants and the ongoing war across most of the country, in Damascus,...more
Abu Khair, a juice seller, poses for a photograph in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2016. "I hope Geneva peace talks will make a difference," Abu Khair said. "I hope to God, I hope to God." REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A poster depicting President Bashar al-Assad hangs above a souq as people shop ahead of the school year in the old Al Qanawat neighbourhood of Damascus, September 12, 2015. The poster reads, 'We are nobody without you, we don't want somebody else'....more
People cycle along a street during a biking tour for charity, in Damascus, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Elias Nahme, a jeweller, poses for a photograph in Damascus, March 9, 2016. "If big countries intervened, the war would end," said Elias. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl shops for a school uniform ahead of the start of the school year in the old al-Qanawat neighborhood of Damascus, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A cut-out portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a bus during a religious event marking Ashura in the Zein al-Abdin neighborhood of Damascus, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Tracer rounds are seen during new year celebrations in Damascus, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
