Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 23, 2011 | 9:55pm IST

Life in Bethlehem

<p>A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, December 23, 2011

A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
1 / 20
<p>A clergy member carries chairs in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

A clergy member carries chairs in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, December 23, 2011

A clergy member carries chairs in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
2 / 20
<p>Greek Bishop Theophiliktos leads the morning mass a day after Orthodox Christmas at the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Greek Bishop Theophiliktos leads the morning mass a day after Orthodox Christmas at the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

Greek Bishop Theophiliktos leads the morning mass a day after Orthodox Christmas at the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 20
<p>Worshippers light candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Worshippers light candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, December 23, 2011

Worshippers light candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
4 / 20
<p>A worshipper places her hands on a painting of Jesus in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during her visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A worshipper places her hands on a painting of Jesus in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during her visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad more

Friday, December 23, 2011

A worshipper places her hands on a painting of Jesus in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during her visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
5 / 20
<p>A tourist kisses a picture of the Virgin Mary as she visits the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A tourist kisses a picture of the Virgin Mary as she visits the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A tourist kisses a picture of the Virgin Mary as she visits the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
6 / 20
<p>A worshipper prays in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during a visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A worshipper prays in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during a visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A worshipper prays in the Grotto, where Christians believe Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, during a visit to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 20
<p>A worshipper prays in the grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A worshipper prays in the grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, December 23, 2011

A worshipper prays in the grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 14, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 20
<p>Catholic worshippers pray in the grotto, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte </p>

Catholic worshippers pray in the grotto, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Friday, December 23, 2011

Catholic worshippers pray in the grotto, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Palestinian boy looks over to Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A Palestinian boy looks over to Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A Palestinian boy looks over to Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 20
<p>East-Orthodox priests walk in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun </p>

East-Orthodox priests walk in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun

Friday, December 23, 2011

East-Orthodox priests walk in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 14, 2007. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A child touches a column in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A child touches a column in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A child touches a column in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
12 / 20
<p>Nigerian pilgrims pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Nigerian pilgrims pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

Nigerian pilgrims pray in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
13 / 20
<p>An Armenian Orthodox clergyman leads a mass in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

An Armenian Orthodox clergyman leads a mass in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, December 23, 2011

An Armenian Orthodox clergyman leads a mass in the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
14 / 20
<p>Greek Orthodox priests clean inside the Church of Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Orthodox Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Greek Orthodox priests clean inside the Church of Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Orthodox Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

Greek Orthodox priests clean inside the Church of Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Orthodox Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
15 / 20
<p>A worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A worshipper prays in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Christmas, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
16 / 20
<p>Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal blesses a statue of the baby Jesus inside in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal blesses a statue of the baby Jesus inside in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Friday, December 23, 2011

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal blesses a statue of the baby Jesus inside in the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
17 / 20
<p>A U.S. security officer stands in the Church of the Nativity ahead of a visit by President George W. Bush in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun </p>

A U.S. security officer stands in the Church of the Nativity ahead of a visit by President George W. Bush in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun

Friday, December 23, 2011

A U.S. security officer stands in the Church of the Nativity ahead of a visit by President George W. Bush in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun

Close
18 / 20
<p>A nun walks through the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A nun walks through the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A nun walks through the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
19 / 20
<p>A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, December 23, 2011

A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Heads of states and ordinary Czechs bid farewell to Havel.

23 Dec 2011
Back from Iraq

Back from Iraq

The last combat troops return home to American soil.

22 Dec 2011
Mexico's mariachi musicians

Mexico's mariachi musicians

Even if more modern Mexican musical genres have surpassed mariachi in popularity on its native soil, no one mistakes the form-fitting suits and wide-brimmed...

20 Dec 2011
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare look inside the secretive state.

02 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast