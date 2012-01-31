Edition:
India
Tue Jan 31, 2012

Life in Bihar

<p>A vendor carries bangles for sale as he crosses a road in Patna, the capital of Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A labourer works at a factory under construction at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A labourer works at a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>School children stand during the morning prayer at a school in Anandpur near Patna, in Bihar state January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Relatives carry a corpse atop a motorised rickshaw travelling on a street at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Labourers leave after the day's work at a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A woman walks past a bulldozer at a park being renovated in Patna, in Bihar state, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Labourers work at a factory under construction at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A vendor tries to sell bananas to the passengers sitting atop of a bus as they wait to cross a toll gate at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A labourer walks past residential apartments that are under construction in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A man rows his boat in the waters of river Ganges with Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge seen in the background in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>People walk past a closed sugar mill in Patna January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A furniture showroom is seen in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abid</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A junk jeep is parked outside a house in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abid</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A man cycles past residential apartments that are under construction in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A labourer works at an under-construction shopping mall in Patna January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Vendors wait for customers in front of a poster of Bihar's chief minister and leader of Janata Dal United party Nitish Kumar at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Boys carry out early morning exercises in a park in Patna January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Schoolgirls, framed by a soccer goalpost, walk towards their school in Anandpur near Patna January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>Vehicles drive across Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge, built over river Ganges, which is under renovation in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

<p>A crow sits on a human corpse in the river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar state, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

