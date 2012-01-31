Life in Bihar
A vendor carries bangles for sale as he crosses a road in Patna, the capital of Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer works at a factory under construction at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer works at a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children stand during the morning prayer at a school in Anandpur near Patna, in Bihar state January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives carry a corpse atop a motorised rickshaw travelling on a street at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers leave after the day's work at a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks past a bulldozer at a park being renovated in Patna, in Bihar state, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at a factory under construction at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy flies a kite near a brick factory at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor tries to sell bananas to the passengers sitting atop of a bus as they wait to cross a toll gate at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer walks past residential apartments that are under construction in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rows his boat in the waters of river Ganges with Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge seen in the background in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk past a closed sugar mill in Patna January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A furniture showroom is seen in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abid
A junk jeep is parked outside a house in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abid
A man cycles past residential apartments that are under construction in Patna, in Bihar state, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer works at an under-construction shopping mall in Patna January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vendors wait for customers in front of a poster of Bihar's chief minister and leader of Janata Dal United party Nitish Kumar at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys carry out early morning exercises in a park in Patna January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolgirls, framed by a soccer goalpost, walk towards their school in Anandpur near Patna January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers work in a paddy field on the outskirts of Patna, in Bihar state, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles drive across Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge, built over river Ganges, which is under renovation in Patna, in Bihar state January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A crow sits on a human corpse in the river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar state, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
