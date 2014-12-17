Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 18, 2014 | 1:15am IST

Life in Cuba

Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana September 30, 2014.

Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana September 30, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana September 30, 2014.
Close
1 / 25
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.

A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.
Close
2 / 25
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.

A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
Close
3 / 25
A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana July 25, 2014.

A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana July 25, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, July 26, 2014
A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana July 25, 2014.
Close
4 / 25
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.

Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.
Close
5 / 25
A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, September 28, 2014.

A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, September 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, September 28, 2014.
Close
6 / 25
People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.
Close
7 / 25
An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.

An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.
Close
8 / 25
Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane during a march in Havana "For the Five and Against the Terrorism", September 30, 2014.

Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane during a march in Havana "For the Five and Against the Terrorism", September 30, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane during a march in Havana "For the Five and Against the Terrorism", September 30, 2014.
Close
9 / 25
Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solidarity with Panama) in Havana September 9, 2014.

Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solidarity with Panama) in Havana September 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solidarity with Panama) in Havana September 9, 2014.
Close
10 / 25
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014.

Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2014
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014.
Close
11 / 25
A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014.

A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2014
A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014.
Close
12 / 25
People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.
Close
13 / 25
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014.

Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014.
Close
14 / 25
People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, 2014.

People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014
People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, 2014.
Close
15 / 25
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014.

People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014.
Close
16 / 25
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014.

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014.
Close
17 / 25
A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery hospital October 19, 2012.

A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery hospital October 19, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2012
A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery hospital October 19, 2012.
Close
18 / 25
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.

Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.
Close
19 / 25
Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year after their victory when his plane disappeared over the ocean on October 28, 1959 en route from Havana to Camaguey. The plane and his body were never found.

Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year after their victory when his plane disappeared over the ocean on October 28, 1959 en route from Havana to Camaguey. The plane and his body were never found.
Close
20 / 25
A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing from there overland to the United States, in Manzanillo September 13, 2014.

A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing from there overland to the United States, in Manzanillo September 13, 2014.
Close
21 / 25
Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.

Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.
Close
22 / 25
A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014.

A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014.
Close
23 / 25
Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.

Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 29, 2014
Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.
Close
24 / 25
A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13, 2013.

A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13, 2013.

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2013
A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13, 2013.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Next Slideshows

Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.

17 Dec 2014
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

17 Dec 2014
Notable deaths of 2014

Notable deaths of 2014

Celebrities, politicians and other prominent figures who died in 2014.

17 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2014.

16 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures