Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013

Life in Damascus

<p>People walk on a street during snowfall in Damascus, capital of Syria, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sana</p>

People walk on a street during snowfall in Damascus, capital of Syria, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sana

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A customer buys vegetables along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A customer buys vegetables along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Men buy nuts at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men buy nuts at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman </p>

Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Girls buy candies at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Girls buy candies at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>A perfumer works at his shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A perfumer works at his shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Men buy bread in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men buy bread in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, January 10, 2013

