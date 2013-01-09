Life in Damascus
People walk on a street during snowfall in Damascus, capital of Syria, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more
Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A customer buys vegetables along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Men buy nuts at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Girls buy candies at a shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A perfumer works at his shop in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Men buy bread in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
