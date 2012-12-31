Edition:
Life in deserts of India

<p>A camel herder is reflected in a pool of water as he stands among his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A camel herder smokes on while waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Camel herders sit around a bonfire to warm themselves as they wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Camels run as they arrive with their herders at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ramnath Choudhary, 65, displays his long moustache on a street in Jaipur July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Camels are silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

<p>A villager plays flute as he is silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

<p>A musician plays a traditional instrument to entertain tourists inside the Jaisalmer fort at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

<p>A view of a market at night in downtown Jodhpur in Rajasthan June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>A man waits for customers for an elephant ride outside Amber fort in Jaipur June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>Camels are silhouetted against the setting sun in Rajasthan December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi </p>

<p>A woman carries pitchers of water near Umaid Bhawan at Jodhpur in Rajasthan March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani</p>

<p>A camel owner (C) arranges his camels at the Pushkar fair in Rajasthan November 12, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

<p>A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear attends the Pushkar fair Rajasthan November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

<p>A woman carrying a metal container walks past camel herders waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Camels graze on a sand dune turned green by monsoon rains at Mathania in Rajasthan August 7, 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

<p>A nomad arrives with his camels at the annual Pushkar fair in Rajasthan November 29, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

