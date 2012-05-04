Edition:
Life in France

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Visitors look at the Cathedral during a visit of the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in the eastern city of Metz May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Seasonal workers harvest grapes of Auxerrois intended to make Cremant sparkling wine at the Ammerschwihr vineyard in the Alsace region near Colmar, eastern France, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>People celebrate with sparklers as they attend the White Dinner event in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Men roll barrels of Beaujolais Nouveau for the official launch of the 2010 vintage in the center of Lyon November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>Emilien, French baker, takes off baguettes (French stick), bread made with organic flour, from a baker's oven at a bakery in Paris July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Commuters run to catch a train at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris February 3, 2010 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. French rail workers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against a new freight transportation plan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon</p>

<p>Tourists and holiday makers take in the sun on the beach front along the Promenade des Anglais during the traditional All Saints Day (Toussaint) school break in Nice, southeastern France on October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Pupils and their parents release balloons as they demonstrate against classrooms cuts in the education sector in the Alpes Maritimes department in Nice, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Men kiss in the Place de la Bastille in Paris as they attend the 10th Gay Pride parade in Paris June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Julien Muguet</p>

<p>Members of the association "Urgence Darfour" (Darfur Urgency) wear symbolic blue berets in Paris' Place de la Fontaine des Innocents September 16, 2006 where personalities from French politics and the arts gather to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon</p>

<p>Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>Tourists cool off in the fountains near the Pyramid entrance of the Louvre Museum on a hot summer day in Paris July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden thunderstorm hit Paris October 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

<p>Women in their underwear dance during a flash-mob named "beautiful naked" (Belle toute nue) organised by French TV M6 in front the Notre Dame Cathedral near the Seine river in Paris March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A bather watches as French police on horses patrol the beach near the venue of the G8 summit in Deauville, northern France, May 25, 2011. Poli REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Omega Pharma team rider Mario Aerts of Belgium climbs to Morzine-Avoriaz past Dieter "Didi" Senft, a cycling fan dressed as the devil, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Station des Rousses and Morzine-Avoriaz July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>A man rides his bicycle past a jogger in the freshly-fallen snow in Vertou as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue in Europe, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

<p>Children play in the frozen Fontaine Bartholdi monument in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>A horse grazes as steam rises from the number 2 nuclear reactor after a cooling system water leak in Penly, northern France, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>Tourists visit a sculpture gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

