Life in Indian villages
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A village woman carries firewood as others rest under a tree after they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village in Tripura, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Degaon village in Solapur district of Maharashtra, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A farmer cultivating ginger uses a hoe to dig a ditch in his field in Nagarally village in Karnataka, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
A villager sits on a hill overlooking part of Bhatsa dam on the outskirts of Denganmal village, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A farmer stands in his wheat field at Vaidi village in Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake at Sonapur area in Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A villager along with his cow walks through a parched land of a dried pond on a hot day on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Farmers walk through a paddy field at Bhat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Odisha March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A 10-year-old tightrope walker balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
