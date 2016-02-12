Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2016 | 12:45pm IST

Life in Indian villages

Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Close
1 / 18
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
2 / 18
A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A woman holds the hand of a boy as they cross a temporary bridge made of bamboo on a canal in Allahabad, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 18
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2012
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
4 / 18
A village woman carries firewood as others rest under a tree after they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A village woman carries firewood as others rest under a tree after they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
A village woman carries firewood as others rest under a tree after they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
5 / 18
A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
A fisherwoman wades past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in a tributary of the Mutha river near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Close
6 / 18
Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village in Tripura, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village in Tripura, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Sankar Bin, 52, a farmer, loads harvested sugarcane into a cycle rickshaw at a sugarcane field in the Khowai village in Tripura, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
7 / 18
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Degaon village in Solapur district of Maharashtra, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Degaon village in Solapur district of Maharashtra, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Degaon village in Solapur district of Maharashtra, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
8 / 18
A farmer cultivating ginger uses a hoe to dig a ditch in his field in Nagarally village in Karnataka, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

A farmer cultivating ginger uses a hoe to dig a ditch in his field in Nagarally village in Karnataka, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A farmer cultivating ginger uses a hoe to dig a ditch in his field in Nagarally village in Karnataka, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Close
9 / 18
A villager sits on a hill overlooking part of Bhatsa dam on the outskirts of Denganmal village, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A villager sits on a hill overlooking part of Bhatsa dam on the outskirts of Denganmal village, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A villager sits on a hill overlooking part of Bhatsa dam on the outskirts of Denganmal village, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
10 / 18
A farmer stands in his wheat field at Vaidi village in Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A farmer stands in his wheat field at Vaidi village in Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A farmer stands in his wheat field at Vaidi village in Uttar Pradesh, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
11 / 18
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake at Sonapur area in Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake at Sonapur area in Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake at Sonapur area in Assam January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
12 / 18
A villager along with his cow walks through a parched land of a dried pond on a hot day on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A villager along with his cow walks through a parched land of a dried pond on a hot day on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
A villager along with his cow walks through a parched land of a dried pond on a hot day on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
13 / 18
Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2013
Women labourers throw dust on a road tarmac under construction at Bharadva village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
14 / 18
A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2012
A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
15 / 18
Farmers walk through a paddy field at Bhat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Farmers walk through a paddy field at Bhat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
Farmers walk through a paddy field at Bhat village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
16 / 18
Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Odisha March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Odisha March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2012
Tribal villagers sit atop of a bus as they travel through the remote district of Kandhamal in Odisha March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
17 / 18
A 10-year-old tightrope walker balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

A 10-year-old tightrope walker balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
A 10-year-old tightrope walker balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Supermassive black holes

Supermassive black holes

Next Slideshows

Supermassive black holes

Supermassive black holes

Known black holes in galaxies near and far.

11 Feb 2016
Twitter's top moments

Twitter's top moments

Events that trended big on the social media site in 2015.

11 Feb 2016
Wild elephant on the loose

Wild elephant on the loose

A wild elephant went on a rampage before being tranquilized in Siliguri, India, after entering from a nearby forest.

10 Feb 2016
Primary patriotism

Primary patriotism

Patriotic primary voters display red, white and blue.

10 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast