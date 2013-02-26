Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 27, 2013 | 12:30am IST

Life in Italy

<p>Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 34
<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
2 / 34
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
3 / 34
<p>Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 34
<p>A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 34
<p>Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 34
<p>A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
7 / 34
<p>People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 34
<p>A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 34
<p>People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 34
<p>A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere</p>

A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere

Close
11 / 34
<p>A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 34
<p>A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
13 / 34
<p>A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
14 / 34
<p>A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
15 / 34
<p>A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
16 / 34
<p>A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
17 / 34
<p>A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 34
<p>A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 34
<p>An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
20 / 34
<p>Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. ...more

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
21 / 34
<p>Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
22 / 34
<p>A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona</p>

A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Close
23 / 34
<p>Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio,...more

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 34
<p>Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Close
25 / 34
<p>An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles</p>

An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles

Close
26 / 34
<p>A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
27 / 34
<p>The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
28 / 34
<p>People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
29 / 34
<p>People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to...more

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
30 / 34
<p>Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
31 / 34
<p>An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
32 / 34
<p>Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
33 / 34
<p>Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

26 Feb 2013
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

Israelis dress in costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

26 Feb 2013
Rail journeys across India

Rail journeys across India

Photographer Navesh Chitrakar spent three months travelling in trains, documenting the world's fourth largest rail system.

25 Feb 2013
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of the 2016 Olympic city, Rio de Janeiro.

23 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast