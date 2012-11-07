Life in Kashmir
A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy rides a bicycle on a road leading to Pari Mahal garden on an autumn day in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A picture taken from Pari Mahal garden shows people playing golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course on an autumn day in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Inmate Ramesh Kumar packs candles in boxes after making them for the Hindu festival of Diwali, inside Kot Bhalwal jail, on the outskirts of Jammu November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Kashmiri man rows a boat past fountains in the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Indian tourists wearing traditional Kashmiri costumes are photographed in front a houseboat in Srinagar June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat filled with weeds after collecting them from the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri men in boats manually collect weeds from the polluted waters of Dal Lake, covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri woman walks with a bottle of rosewater after buying it from Aziz-Ullah Kozgar's shop in Srinagar September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri woman smokes a pipe inside her shelter at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim boy cries after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslim men attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in the compound of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man walks past an Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel holding his weapon at a market ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An Indian army truck crosses a bridge over a stream in Gurez, 160 km (99 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Mohammed Maqbool, a Kashmiri craftsman, weaves a flower vase made of willow twigs inside his workshop in Srinagar September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man walks on a footbridge over the overflowing Jhelum River after the rainfalls in Srinagar September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Two college students walk under an umbrella as it drizzles in Jammu September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A customer (L) passes money to a Kashmiri girl selling lotus buds and other vegetables on a street in Srinagar August 22, 2012. Lotus buds are sold in bundles of fours for 20 rupees (36 cents) and are eaten raw. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri shoppers throng to a market ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A vendor tries new bangles on the wrist of a Kashmiri Muslim girl ahead of Eid-al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri villager stands next to his geese at a field in Bandipora, north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri village women sit in boats filled with water chestnuts, in the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri men unload a boat from a horse cart near Dal Lake in Srinagar August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim man performs ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Children climb trees as they play on the outskirts of Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri government teacher shouts anti-government slogans from inside a police van after he was detained during a protest in Srinagar July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri Muslims look out of a window during an unofficial curfew in the old city in Srinagar June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
