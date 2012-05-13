Life in Kolkata
A slum dweller walks past shanties being reconstructed after they were demolished by the government at Nonadanga in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sits on a sidewalk along a street in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman carrying a child walks ahead of her husband on a railway track in front of residential buildings under construction on the outskirts of Kolkata April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A trader carries idols of Hindu god Ganesha and goddess Laxmi, along with financial ledger books in a basket, as he walks through an alley after worshipping in a temple in Kolkata April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee dressed as a monkey god smokes before taking part in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu holy men sit as they take a break from a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man gets his haircut done by a roadside barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor rests next to sacks of onions at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers carry a packed basket of vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A stranded passenger sleeps on a railway station platform during a strike in Kolkata October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children play with an improvised cart on the bank of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A man attracts shoppers by holding up an embroidered piece of cloth at a second-hand streetside clothing market in Kolkata, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man has his ear cleaned along a sidewalk in Kolkata June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man fills a container with mustard oil for sale at a factory outlet in Kolkata August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim boys look out from a balcony of the Nakhoda mosque in Kolkata August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendors sell garlands of marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee carries banana tree trunks after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
