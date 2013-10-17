Edition:
Life in Mogadishu

<p>Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>A man drinks coffee at a cafe in Mogadishu October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>A boy plays with a kite in front of his home in the Hamaerweyne area of Mogadishu October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Sufi teacher Moalim Abdi teaches children Koranic studies inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Men receive haircuts at a barber shop in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>Abdulahi Muqtaar and his brother sit inside their home in the Hodan area of Mogadishu October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Laborers work at a petrol station construction site in Mogadishu September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>A boy runs across Wadnaha street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Children play in a swimming pool at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>A man, who is covered in sand, poses for a photograph on Lido beach in Mogadishu October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>A boy stands inside a destroyed church in the Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Children read during a Koranic studies lesson inside a classroom in the Hodan area of Mogadishu September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>An internally displaced child is weighed at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>Somali shillings are seen at a foreign exchange bureau at Bakara market in Mogadishu October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>People travel on a mini-bus near Mogadishu October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Children play on an abandoned truck in front of the destroyed former parliament building in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>A couple wade into the sea at Lido beach in Mogadishu September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Basketball fans gather at Lujino stadium as they watch the final between Hegan and Horseed in Mogadishu October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk</p>

<p>Camels are seen before being exported to Middle East countries, at the loading zone at the sea port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Somali police conduct security checks in Mogadishu October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

