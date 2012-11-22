Edition:
Life in Old Delhi

<p>A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A child sits next to a fire to warm herself on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A child sits next to a fire to warm herself on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Workers sleep on top of a car at an automobile spare parts market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Workers sleep on top of a car at an automobile spare parts market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Workers make parantha or a fried Indian bread at a shop at Paranthewali Gali in the old quarters of Delhi January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Workers make parantha or a fried Indian bread at a shop at Paranthewali Gali in the old quarters of Delhi January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy poses on a motorbike during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy poses on a motorbike during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Labourers eat food provided by a charitable organisation at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Labourers eat food provided by a charitable organisation at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Traffic moves along a busy road in the old quarters of Delhi June 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Traffic moves along a busy road in the old quarters of Delhi June 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Labourers unload sacks of spices from trucks at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Labourers unload sacks of spices from trucks at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A daily wage labourer smokes as he waits for an employer in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A daily wage labourer smokes as he waits for an employer in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Daily wage labourers wait for an employer as a veiled woman walks past in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Daily wage labourers wait for an employer as a veiled woman walks past in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Drug addicts smoke "smack" (low quality heroin) on a street in the old quarters of Delhi February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Drug addicts smoke "smack" (low quality heroin) on a street in the old quarters of Delhi February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Homeless men sleep in a night shelter managed by an NGO, in the old quarters of Delhi January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Homeless men sleep in a night shelter managed by an NGO, in the old quarters of Delhi January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Rag pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in the old quarters of Delhi December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Rag pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in the old quarters of Delhi December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A monkey crosses a street on over-head power lines in the old quarter of Delhi December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A monkey crosses a street on over-head power lines in the old quarter of Delhi December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Homeless people sleep on a rickshaw on a roadside during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Homeless people sleep on a rickshaw on a roadside during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A homeless man sleeps on a road divider during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A homeless man sleeps on a road divider during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Indian Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession on the final day of the week-long annual Ashura mourning rite, the highpoint of the Shi'ite religious calendar, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Indian Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession on the final day of the week-long annual Ashura mourning rite, the highpoint of the Shi'ite religious calendar, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A woman begs in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman begs in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

