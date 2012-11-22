Life in Old Delhi
A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child sits next to a fire to warm herself on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child sits next to a fire to warm herself on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers sleep on top of a car at an automobile spare parts market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers sleep on top of a car at an automobile spare parts market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers make parantha or a fried Indian bread at a shop at Paranthewali Gali in the old quarters of Delhi January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers make parantha or a fried Indian bread at a shop at Paranthewali Gali in the old quarters of Delhi January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy poses on a motorbike during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy poses on a motorbike during a religious procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in the old quarters of Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers eat food provided by a charitable organisation at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Labourers eat food provided by a charitable organisation at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Traffic moves along a busy road in the old quarters of Delhi June 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
Traffic moves along a busy road in the old quarters of Delhi June 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
Labourers unload sacks of spices from trucks at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers unload sacks of spices from trucks at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A daily wage labourer smokes as he waits for an employer in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A daily wage labourer smokes as he waits for an employer in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Daily wage labourers wait for an employer as a veiled woman walks past in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Daily wage labourers wait for an employer as a veiled woman walks past in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Drug addicts smoke "smack" (low quality heroin) on a street in the old quarters of Delhi February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Drug addicts smoke "smack" (low quality heroin) on a street in the old quarters of Delhi February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Homeless men sleep in a night shelter managed by an NGO, in the old quarters of Delhi January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Homeless men sleep in a night shelter managed by an NGO, in the old quarters of Delhi January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rag pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in the old quarters of Delhi December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rag pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in the old quarters of Delhi December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A monkey crosses a street on over-head power lines in the old quarter of Delhi December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A monkey crosses a street on over-head power lines in the old quarter of Delhi December 30, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Homeless people sleep on a rickshaw on a roadside during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Homeless people sleep on a rickshaw on a roadside during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A homeless man sleeps on a road divider during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A homeless man sleeps on a road divider during dawn in the old quarters of Delhi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Indian Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession on the final day of the week-long annual Ashura mourning rite, the highpoint of the Shi'ite religious calendar, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan more
Indian Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession on the final day of the week-long annual Ashura mourning rite, the highpoint of the Shi'ite religious calendar, in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A woman begs in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman begs in the old quarters of Delhi January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Laughter is the best medicine
Inspired by 'Patch' Adams, a group of clowns visit different hospitals throughout Slovenia 2-3 times a week.
Rio's crack problem
Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...
Gypsy community demolished
Dozens of families have been living in the gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, Spain for over 50 years, but recently the community has been subject to...
The Petraeus scandal
Those caught up in the Petraeus scandal.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.