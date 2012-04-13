Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 14, 2012 | 3:30am IST

Life in Seoul

<p>South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace &amp; Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
1 / 22
<p>People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, April 14, 2012

People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
2 / 22
<p>A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
3 / 22
<p>Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
4 / 22
<p>A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. ...more

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
5 / 22
<p>Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
6 / 22
<p>Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean...more

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
7 / 22
<p>Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. ...more

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
8 / 22
<p>A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
9 / 22
<p>Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
10 / 22
<p>People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, April 14, 2012

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 22
<p>Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
12 / 22
<p>A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
13 / 22
<p>An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, April 14, 2012

An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 22
<p>Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
15 / 22
<p>Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
16 / 22
<p>Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
17 / 22
<p>College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong</p>

College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong

Saturday, April 14, 2012

College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong

Close
18 / 22
<p>A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
19 / 22
<p>Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 22
<p>Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Saturday, April 14, 2012

Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
21 / 22
<p>A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Saturday, April 14, 2012

A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Off to the races

Off to the races

Next Slideshows

Off to the races

Off to the races

Horses are saddled and women are primped for Britain's Aintree Grand National.

14 Apr 2012
Goat in the city

Goat in the city

Cocoa the goat takes Manhattan.

13 Apr 2012
The Romneys

The Romneys

Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.

23 Oct 2012
Titanic stamps

Titanic stamps

Stamps commemorating the sinking of the Titanic.

13 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast