Pictures | Fri Apr 4, 2014 | 11:42pm IST

Life in the new Crimea

<p>A woman speaks on her phone inside a McDonald's restaurant displaying an announcement on the door informing clients that the restaurant is out of service, in the Crimean city of Simferopol, April 4, 2014. McDonald's has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for "manufacturing reasons", the second international company to cease operations this week on the peninsula annexed by Russia. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Russian tank crew members wait for their T-72B tank to be ready to move off a train shortly after Russian tanks arrived at a train station in the Crimean settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A man rows in his boat near the embankment of Yalta, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Wax sculptures of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt are seen in the former tsarist Livadia palace in Yalta, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Ukrainian marine speaks with his wife after a welcoming ceremony after their return from a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, in Kiev, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

<p>A general view shows the Swallow's Nest castle overlooking the Black Sea outside the Crimean town of Yalta, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A man and children look at Russian tanks on freight cars after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A tag showing the price of fish in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A general view shows St. Michael the Archangel Church in the hills overlooking the Crimean town of Yalta, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Ukrainian flag placed by a family member of a sailor on board the Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" is seen in the blockaded Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A waiter counts Russian roubles in a restaurant in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A tag showing the price of fruits in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Ukrainian marine speaks with family members before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Tags showing the prices of jeans in Ukrainian hryvnia (bottom) and Russian rouble are on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov</p>

<p>A woman writes a list of people's names applying for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Women chat at an exchange currency office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

