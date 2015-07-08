Edition:
Life in the new Greece

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
