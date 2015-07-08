Life in the new Greece
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Massive wildfires in Canada
Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.
The art of cricket bat making
Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.
Remembering the London bombings
Britain marks the 10th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people across London's transport system.
Battle for Yemen
Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen, while a Saudi-led bombing campaign continues.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.