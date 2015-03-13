Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 14, 2015 | 3:35am IST

Life in the ruins

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman pushes a bicycle past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 28
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
People queue for a free bread distributed by pro-Russian rebels in the village of Chornukhyne near the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetskkk, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 28
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A man checks his mobile phone in front of his destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 28
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Ammunition in a ditch at a field in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 28
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An elderly woman walks along a street in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 28
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman with an umbrella walks past destroyed houses in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 28
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A shop which was damaged in fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 28
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Peeling wallpaper is seen in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 28
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman walks along a street past a destroyed building in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 28
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A window of a house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 28
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Children walk along a street past a destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 28
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house in the town of Debaltseve, north-east from Donetsk, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 28
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A photograph lies on the floor in a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 28
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A dog stands near a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 28
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A man pulls a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
20 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 28
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Woman walks past a house which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 28
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
25 / 28
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 28
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men ride bicycles past a building which was damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 28
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
The broken window of a house damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Vuhlehirsk February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Australia from above

Australia from above

Next Slideshows

Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

14 Mar 2015
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

14 Mar 2015
India this week

India this week

Pictures related to India which caught our eyes or made news during the past week.

13 Mar 2015
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

12 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast