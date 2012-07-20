Edition:
Life in Toronto

<p>A man jogs through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto, Canada, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A man jogs through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto, Canada, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man jogs through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto, Canada, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A reporter leans over the edge of the catwalk during the media preview for the "EdgeWalk" on the CN Tower in Toronto, July 27, 2011. Participants are strapped in to a harness that is attached to a guard rail while walking around the catwalk on the structure 356m (1,168ft) off the ground. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A reporter leans over the edge of the catwalk during the media preview for the "EdgeWalk" on the CN Tower in Toronto, July 27, 2011. Participants are strapped in to a harness that is attached to a guard rail while walking around the catwalk on the structure 356m (1,168ft) off the ground. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A reporter leans over the edge of the catwalk during the media preview for the "EdgeWalk" on the CN Tower in Toronto, July 27, 2011. Participants are strapped in to a harness that is attached to a guard rail while walking around the catwalk on the structure 356m (1,168ft) off the ground. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>People hug outside the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

People hug outside the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People hug outside the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>High school student Jessica Garcia, 16, tends to a baby doll for her parenting class on the subway in Toronto, Ontario, March 3, 2012. The baby doll requires regular feeding and many other attentions a real baby needs. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang </p>

High school student Jessica Garcia, 16, tends to a baby doll for her parenting class on the subway in Toronto, Ontario, March 3, 2012. The baby doll requires regular feeding and many other attentions a real baby needs. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

High school student Jessica Garcia, 16, tends to a baby doll for her parenting class on the subway in Toronto, Ontario, March 3, 2012. The baby doll requires regular feeding and many other attentions a real baby needs. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

<p>People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese </p>

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

<p>The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A surfer exits Lake Ontario during near freezing temperatures at Bluffer's Park in Toronto, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A surfer exits Lake Ontario during near freezing temperatures at Bluffer's Park in Toronto, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A surfer exits Lake Ontario during near freezing temperatures at Bluffer's Park in Toronto, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Doug Bergmann of Edmonton loses his wig while wearing a pink tu-tu costume after performing at a national cannonball championship in Toronto August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Doug Bergmann of Edmonton loses his wig while wearing a pink tu-tu costume after performing at a national cannonball championship in Toronto August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Doug Bergmann of Edmonton loses his wig while wearing a pink tu-tu costume after performing at a national cannonball championship in Toronto August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Toronto, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Toronto, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Toronto, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Singer Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Straight of Dover with Justin Stein in the irons races to win first place ahead of Irish Mission with Alex Solis in the irons during the 153rd running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Straight of Dover with Justin Stein in the irons races to win first place ahead of Irish Mission with Alex Solis in the irons during the 153rd running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Straight of Dover with Justin Stein in the irons races to win first place ahead of Irish Mission with Alex Solis in the irons during the 153rd running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A woman walks along the shore of Lake Ontario as a massive winter storm rolled its way across Toronto, December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

A woman walks along the shore of Lake Ontario as a massive winter storm rolled its way across Toronto, December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

A woman walks along the shore of Lake Ontario as a massive winter storm rolled its way across Toronto, December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>People play music at St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

People play music at St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People play music at St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Lukas Stewart, with a sign strapped to his back, uses a megaphone to attract the attention of potential employers as he hands out resumes on Bay Street in the financial district in Toronto, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Lukas Stewart, with a sign strapped to his back, uses a megaphone to attract the attention of potential employers as he hands out resumes on Bay Street in the financial district in Toronto, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lukas Stewart, with a sign strapped to his back, uses a megaphone to attract the attention of potential employers as he hands out resumes on Bay Street in the financial district in Toronto, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant following a shooting in Scarborough. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant following a shooting in Scarborough. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant following a shooting in Scarborough. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A man walks down the street from the King and Bay intersection in the financial district in Toronto, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

A man walks down the street from the King and Bay intersection in the financial district in Toronto, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man walks down the street from the King and Bay intersection in the financial district in Toronto, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

