Life in virtual reality

Children wear HTC's Vive VR goggles as they play a VR game at the first Taiwanese VR theme park "Viveland", in Taipei, Taiwan, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Pablo Holcer tests out a VR system made by Neurable that allows the user to control with their thoughts as the EEG headset interprets thoughts into actions in the VR environment at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Staff members demonstrate an entertainment programme titled Trap Climbing at VR Zone Shinjuku, Japan's largest class VR entertainment facility operated by Japanese toy and game software maker Bandai Namco, during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A man gives instructions to a woman wearing a VR headset at the 25th Euskal Encounter, a four-day party during which over 5,000 computers are linked via local and high speed internet connections, in the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Spain, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A man tries a Virtual Reality content at VR/AR World during Content Tokyo expo in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A passer-by looks at a "Hado Kart" player during the sport's demonstration, in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2017. In "HADO Kart", players in head-mounted augmented-reality displays and armband sensors dodge waves of light as they fire energy balls at each other by moving around with riding a Kart in a virtual arena. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A dentist wearing a VR headset, displaying X-ray photographs and other detailed information of a patient three dimensionally, demonstrates VR simulation program for dental surgeons (called WK2 Project), jointly developed by J. Morita Corp. and Realize Mobile Communications Corp., in Tokyo, Japan April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen VR to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research project with the University of Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A visitor tries a VR headsets during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Visitors wear headsets as they experience a VR tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia ago, at a visitors center near some of the world's most sacred sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, in Jerusalem's Old City, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich, November 17, 2015. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's VR Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' VR glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" VR headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive VR goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An employee sits inside a VR connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana VR headset in Toronto, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus VR headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
