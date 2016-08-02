Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 2:10am IST

Life in virtual reality

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 16
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 16
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
3 / 16
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 16
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 16
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 16
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Close
7 / 16
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
8 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 16
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 16
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 16
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 16
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 16
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 16
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
15 / 16
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Redeeming Rio

Redeeming Rio

Next Slideshows

Redeeming Rio

Redeeming Rio

Christ the Redeemer sits atop the Corcovado mountain overlooking the Olympic host city of Rio de Janeiro.

02 Aug 2016
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

Scenes from the site of a collapsed building on the outskirts of Mumbai.

01 Aug 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

30 Jul 2016
Apollo: mission to the moon

Apollo: mission to the moon

Highlights from the Apollo missions, NASA's lunar landing program, dating from 1968 to 1972.

30 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast