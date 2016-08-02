Life in virtual reality
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Customers holding toy guns play video game with VR headset at a VR video game room in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user....more
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
A visitor tries Sony's "Project Morpheus" virtual reality headset at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show In Las Vegas. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the...more
A visiter tries a pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality goggles, during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Attendees try out Sony's Project Morpheus virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
