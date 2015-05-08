Life in virtual reality
Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the...more
A staff member of Sony Computer Entertainment tries out PlayStation 4's virtual reality headset Project Morpheus at its booth in Tokyo Game Show 2014 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the...more
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable...more
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Paul Bettner, co-founder of Playful Corp which created the new "Lucky's Tale" game for Oculus Rift, tries on the Oculus VR Inc. Rift Development Kit 2 (DK2) headset to play "Lucky's Tale" at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los...more
Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A circuit board controlling a Vrvana virtual reality headset is seen in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People try out Oculus VR's headset Oculus rift development kit 2 at its booth in Tokyo Game Show 2014 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
