Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 2, 2013 | 2:20pm IST

Life of a farmer

<p>A farmer ploughs his paddy field in Kamalghat village, about 35 km of Tripura, February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A farmer ploughs his paddy field in Kamalghat village, about 35 km of Tripura, February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer ploughs his paddy field in Kamalghat village, about 35 km of Tripura, February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
1 / 36
<p>Farmers smile at a gathering in Chandigarh February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Farmers smile at a gathering in Chandigarh February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers smile at a gathering in Chandigarh February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
2 / 36
<p>A Kashmiri farmer walks through a rice field in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri farmer walks through a rice field in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A Kashmiri farmer walks through a rice field in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
3 / 36
<p>A farmer uses his oxen to till his land in front of a satellite dish set up in an adjacent field in Narayangaon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A farmer uses his oxen to till his land in front of a satellite dish set up in an adjacent field in Narayangaon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer uses his oxen to till his land in front of a satellite dish set up in an adjacent field in Narayangaon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
4 / 36
<p>A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
5 / 36
<p>Farmers and members of India's rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march on the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Farmers and members of India's rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march on the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers and members of India's rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march on the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Close
6 / 36
<p>A farmer works in a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A farmer works in a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer works in a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
7 / 36
<p>Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
8 / 36
<p>A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Close
9 / 36
<p>Children rest on a cot against a backdrop of farmers working at a paddy field on the outskirts of Jammu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Children rest on a cot against a backdrop of farmers working at a paddy field on the outskirts of Jammu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Children rest on a cot against a backdrop of farmers working at a paddy field on the outskirts of Jammu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
10 / 36
<p>A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Close
11 / 36
<p>A Kashmiri farmer passes a bundle of Kail vegetable to his colleague after washing them in a stream at Danmar on the outskirts of Srinagar April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri farmer passes a bundle of Kail vegetable to his colleague after washing them in a stream at Danmar on the outskirts of Srinagar April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A Kashmiri farmer passes a bundle of Kail vegetable to his colleague after washing them in a stream at Danmar on the outskirts of Srinagar April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
12 / 36
<p>A farmer walks with his cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A farmer walks with his cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer walks with his cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
13 / 36
<p>A farmer collects marigold flowers in a garden to be sold at a wholesale market in Noida, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A farmer collects marigold flowers in a garden to be sold at a wholesale market in Noida, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer collects marigold flowers in a garden to be sold at a wholesale market in Noida, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
14 / 36
<p>A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
15 / 36
<p>A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
16 / 36
<p>Farmers scuffle with police during a protest march at Noida in Uttar Pradesh May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Farmers scuffle with police during a protest march at Noida in Uttar Pradesh May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers scuffle with police during a protest march at Noida in Uttar Pradesh May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
17 / 36
<p>A farmer crosses a bamboo footbridge on her way to a paddy field in Kolkata March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A farmer crosses a bamboo footbridge on her way to a paddy field in Kolkata March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer crosses a bamboo footbridge on her way to a paddy field in Kolkata March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Close
18 / 36
<p>Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
19 / 36
<p>A farmer pulls a wooden plank to level the soil in a paddy field on the outskirts of Allahabad July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A farmer pulls a wooden plank to level the soil in a paddy field on the outskirts of Allahabad July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer pulls a wooden plank to level the soil in a paddy field on the outskirts of Allahabad July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
20 / 36
<p>A farmer with his buffalos walks through a dried water pond at Manaana village in Punjab April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A farmer with his buffalos walks through a dried water pond at Manaana village in Punjab April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer with his buffalos walks through a dried water pond at Manaana village in Punjab April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
21 / 36
<p>Farmers travelling to the city to sell vegetables travel in an overcrowded train on the outskirts of Nagpur, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Farmers travelling to the city to sell vegetables travel in an overcrowded train on the outskirts of Nagpur, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers travelling to the city to sell vegetables travel in an overcrowded train on the outskirts of Nagpur, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
22 / 36
<p>Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village in Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files</p>

Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village in Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village in Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files

Close
23 / 36
<p>Farmers carry harvested rice paddy from a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Farmers carry harvested rice paddy from a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers carry harvested rice paddy from a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
24 / 36
<p>Kashmiri farmers thresh paddy at a field in Shariefabad, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri farmers thresh paddy at a field in Shariefabad, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Kashmiri farmers thresh paddy at a field in Shariefabad, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
25 / 36
<p>A tribal farmer reacts to the camera as she washes turnips by the side of a road in the Koraput district, in Orissa, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files</p>

A tribal farmer reacts to the camera as she washes turnips by the side of a road in the Koraput district, in Orissa, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A tribal farmer reacts to the camera as she washes turnips by the side of a road in the Koraput district, in Orissa, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Close
26 / 36
<p>A farmer makes puffed rice in Nuagaon village, about 145 km east of Bhubaneswar March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A farmer makes puffed rice in Nuagaon village, about 145 km east of Bhubaneswar March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer makes puffed rice in Nuagaon village, about 145 km east of Bhubaneswar March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
27 / 36
<p>Farmers walk in their paddy field in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, June 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Farmers walk in their paddy field in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, June 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers walk in their paddy field in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, June 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
28 / 36
<p>A farmer plucks flowers from a field in Jammu, November 27, 2004. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

A farmer plucks flowers from a field in Jammu, November 27, 2004. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A farmer plucks flowers from a field in Jammu, November 27, 2004. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Close
29 / 36
<p>Farmers repair the tiled roof of their house in preparation for monsoon in a village near Bhopal June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Farmers repair the tiled roof of their house in preparation for monsoon in a village near Bhopal June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers repair the tiled roof of their house in preparation for monsoon in a village near Bhopal June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
30 / 36
<p>A veiled village woman washes clothes beside a buffalo outside her mud-made house in Palwal, 100 km south of New Delhi May 11, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

A veiled village woman washes clothes beside a buffalo outside her mud-made house in Palwal, 100 km south of New Delhi May 11, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A veiled village woman washes clothes beside a buffalo outside her mud-made house in Palwal, 100 km south of New Delhi May 11, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
31 / 36
<p>Farmers perform the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, at a field on the eve of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Amritsar, April 12, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala/Files</p>

Farmers perform the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, at a field on the eve of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Amritsar, April 12, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers perform the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, at a field on the eve of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Amritsar, April 12, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala/Files

Close
32 / 36
<p>A villager dries buffalo dung on a wall in Panchkula district in Haryana, August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

A villager dries buffalo dung on a wall in Panchkula district in Haryana, August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A villager dries buffalo dung on a wall in Panchkula district in Haryana, August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
33 / 36
<p>Anjoli Mongor, a six-year-old child of a farmer, eats corn inside her house at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Anjoli Mongor, a six-year-old child of a farmer, eats corn inside her house at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Anjoli Mongor, a six-year-old child of a farmer, eats corn inside her house at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
34 / 36
<p>Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
35 / 36
<p>A woman washes clothes in a sugarcane field in Junnar, 165 km southeast of Mumbai, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A woman washes clothes in a sugarcane field in Junnar, 165 km southeast of Mumbai, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, April 02, 2013

A woman washes clothes in a sugarcane field in Junnar, 165 km southeast of Mumbai, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

Next Slideshows

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual White House Egg Roll.

02 Apr 2013
Holi festival in Utah

Holi festival in Utah

Thousands celebrate the spring Hindu festival.

01 Apr 2013
Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Stunt driving is a popular hobby among Saudi youths.

01 Apr 2013
Holy Week in India

Holy Week in India

Good Friday and Easter observed across the country.

31 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures