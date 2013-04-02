Life of a farmer
A farmer ploughs his paddy field in Kamalghat village, about 35 km of Tripura, February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Farmers smile at a gathering in Chandigarh February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A Kashmiri farmer walks through a rice field in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A farmer uses his oxen to till his land in front of a satellite dish set up in an adjacent field in Narayangaon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Farmers and members of India's rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march on the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A farmer works in a cabbage field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Children rest on a cot against a backdrop of farmers working at a paddy field on the outskirts of Jammu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A farmer affected by floods operates a tractor as he ploughs his flooded paddy field at Doumara village in Barpeta district, in Assam, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A Kashmiri farmer passes a bundle of Kail vegetable to his colleague after washing them in a stream at Danmar on the outskirts of Srinagar April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A farmer walks with his cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A farmer collects marigold flowers in a garden to be sold at a wholesale market in Noida, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A farmer arranges betel leaves in a basket in Gobindpur village, about 75 km east of Bhubaneswar, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Farmers scuffle with police during a protest march at Noida in Uttar Pradesh May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A farmer crosses a bamboo footbridge on her way to a paddy field in Kolkata March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
Farmers transport wheat crop on camels at Pipalgaon village on the outskirts of Allahabad March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A farmer pulls a wooden plank to level the soil in a paddy field on the outskirts of Allahabad July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A farmer with his buffalos walks through a dried water pond at Manaana village in Punjab April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Farmers travelling to the city to sell vegetables travel in an overcrowded train on the outskirts of Nagpur, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Tribal women work in a peas field in Lossar village in Himachal Pradesh September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Anil Dayal/Files
Farmers carry harvested rice paddy from a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Kashmiri farmers thresh paddy at a field in Shariefabad, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A tribal farmer reacts to the camera as she washes turnips by the side of a road in the Koraput district, in Orissa, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
A farmer makes puffed rice in Nuagaon village, about 145 km east of Bhubaneswar March 12, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Farmers walk in their paddy field in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, June 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A farmer plucks flowers from a field in Jammu, November 27, 2004. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Farmers repair the tiled roof of their house in preparation for monsoon in a village near Bhopal June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A veiled village woman washes clothes beside a buffalo outside her mud-made house in Palwal, 100 km south of New Delhi May 11, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Farmers perform the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, at a field on the eve of the Baisakhi festival on the outskirts of Amritsar, April 12, 2003. REUTERS/Munish Byala/Files
A villager dries buffalo dung on a wall in Panchkula district in Haryana, August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Anjoli Mongor, a six-year-old child of a farmer, eats corn inside her house at Koribari village on the outskirts of Siliguri August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A woman washes clothes in a sugarcane field in Junnar, 165 km southeast of Mumbai, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
