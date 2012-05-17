Edition:
Life of a hijra

<p>Seema, 33, adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Seema, 33, gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema (L), 33, talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Seema, 33, places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema (L), 33, sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema (R), 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, rests inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Seema, 33, gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

