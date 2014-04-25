Life of John Paul II
Karol Wojtyla, later known as Pope John Paul II, poses with a candle after receiving his First Communion in Wadowice, in his home archidiocese of Krakow, Poland in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Vatican
Undated file photo of Pope John Paul II as the young priest Father Karol Wojtyla, when he was in the seminary in Poland. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul waves from the central balcony of the St. Peter's facade the day he was elected on October 16, 1978. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II lies injured in his jeep in St. Peter's Square after being shot by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in May 1981. REUTERS
Pope John Paul II recovers in a hospital bed at Rome's Policlinico Agostino Gemelli Hospital, May 19, 1981, six days after he was shot in an assassination attempt in St. Peter's Square. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II talks with Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca on December 27, 1983 in a cell of Rome's Rebibbia prison. Agca was convicted of shooting the Pope on May 13, 1981. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paull II travels in his popemobile through rural Newfoundland, Canada, while on his way to Flatrock to bless the fishing fleet, September 12, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Pope John Paul II releases a dove during ceremonies in Guasmo, a poor suburb of Guayaquil, Ecuador, February 12, 1985. REUTERS/Michael Gregg I
Pope John Paul II stands under a Solidarity banner during a visit to Poland in 1983. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II greets an unidentified official of Italy's "American Circus" while acrobat Giuly Cristiani of Italy leaves after kissing the hand of the pontiff, at the end of their performance in the Vatican, January 23, 1985. REUTERS/ Luciano...more
Princess Diana and Prince Charles meet with Pope John Paul II during a private audience at the Vatican on April 25, 1985.REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II in a gondola in the grand canal of the Venice lagoon during the Pontiff's visit to Venice, Italy June 16, 1985. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Pope John Paul II watches a tribe of head-hunters perform prior to a mass in Shillong, India, February 4, 1986. The tribe which comes from northeastern India practiced head-hunting until 1967 when they were converted to the Roman Catholic religion....more
Pope John Paul II, standing in front of a group of Italian rabbis, waves farewell April 13, 1986, to members of Rome's Jewish community in the Rome Synagogue after the first visit ever made by a Roman Catholic pontiff to a Jewish house of worship....more
Pope John Paul II blesses the crowd as he is escorted by a Fijian warrior prior to a mass at Albert Park in Suva, Fiji, November 21, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Pope John Paul II waves to more than 40,000 Argentines gathered in the Velez Sarsfield soccer stadium to attend an open-air mass in this file photo taken on April 10, 1987, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Pool
Pope John Paul II shakes hands with U.S. President Ronald Reagan during their meeting at the Vatican June 6, 1987. REUTERS/ Vatican
Pope John Paul II blesses one of 20 mutilated victims of Mozambique's civil war who attended an open-air mass in Beira, Mozambique, September 17, 1988. REUTERS/David Viggers
Pope John Paul II hugs three-year-old Monik and her one-year-old sister Zin, whose eye can be seen between the Pope's chest and hand, in Antananarivo, Madagascar April 29, 1989. The two girls, dressed in rags, walked on the Pope's platform while he...more
Pope John Paul II touches hands with the crowd at Oropaa, Italy, July 16, 1989, during a private vacation of 10 days. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Pope John Paul II blesses the crowd after he was offered a feathered hat by an African Chief in Moundoun, Chad, January 31, 1990. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Pope John Paul II meets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at a private audience at the Vatican November 18, 1990.REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
U.S. President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after the pope welcomed him to an audience in the Vatican following the Rome NATO summit, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
Pope John Paul II walks by the "Hill of Crosses" on his way to celebrate an outdoor mass in Siauliai on September 7, 1993, during his first trip to the countries of the former Soviet Union. Thousands of crosses were erected by Lithuanians in defiance...more
President Bill Clinton poses with Pope John Paul II, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Dorothy Rodham, mother of Hillary Clinton, at the Vatican June 2, 1994. REUTERS /Luciano Mellace
Pope John Paul II kisses the foot of a priest during the traditional washing of feet at the Holy Thursday Mass at San Giovanni in Laterano Basilica, Roma, Italy April 13, 1995. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
South African President Nelson Mandela and Pope John Paul II listen to national anthems after they met at Johannesburg International Airport September 16, 1995, at the start of the pope's first official visit to the country. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace more
Pope John Paul II waves to people below as he stands in the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica April 7, 1996, to read his "Urbi et Orbi" message. REUTERS/Vatican
Cuban President Fidel Castro stops to show Pope John Paul II his watch as they walk to the podium during the Pope's arrival ceremony at Jose Marti Airport, in Cuba, January 21, 1998. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz
Pope John Paul II take a rest on his arrival at the altar for a celebration of a mass in Maribor, Slovenia, September 19. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Pope John Paul II stands on top of Mount Nebo, Jordan, March 20, 2000, where tradition says Moses first glimpsed the Promised Land. REUTERS/POOL/Arturo Mari
Pope John Paul II sits between Israel's chief Rabbi Meir Lau and Moslem cleric Sheikh Tayseer Al-Tamimi March 23, 2000, at Jerusalem's Pontifical Institute Notre Dame. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Pope John Paul II places his hand on a crevice along the massive rocks of the Western Wall in Israel as he prays at Judaism's holiest site March 26, 2000. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Pope John Paul II blesses young faithfuls as he arrives at the Tor Vergata campus, Roma, Italy, to take part in a XV World Youth Day ceremony, August 19, 2000. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Pope John Paul II gestures from the balcony as he talks with President George W. Bush, at the Pope's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, northern Rome, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vatican
Pope John Paul II concentrates during his weekly general audience in Vatican August 8, 2001. REUTERS/ Vincenzo Pinto
Pope John Paul II looks at the crowd during the official welcoming ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Pope John Paul II blesses the bones of one of two Mexican indigenous martyrs he beatified during mass in the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City August 1, 2002. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A tired looking pope John Paul II arrives at the altar to celebrate a mass in Blonie meadow, Krakow, Poland, August 18, 2002. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto
A tired and emotional Pope John Paul II stops to pray at the graves of his mother and father in a Krakow, Poland, cemetery, August 18, 2002. REUTERS/Vincenzo
A gust of wind blows Pope John Paul II's cassock as he rests his head in his hands during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square September 25, 2002. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pope John Paul II looks at one of the two doves released by children from the window of his private apartments at the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man kneels after hearing the news of the death of Pope John Paul II during a vigil in Vatican City's St. Peter's square April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The body of Pope John Paul II lies in state in the Saint Peter's Basilica as a Bishop prays at the Vatican April 5, 2005. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Polish faithful lights candles during a special mass for the late Pope John Paul II at Blonie grand in Krakow April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A group of nuns cry as they watch the funeral ceremony for the late Pope John Paul II on a giant screen in the town of Wadowice, the Pontiffs birth place in Poland April 8, 2005. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Pope John Paul II into a packed Saint Peter's Square as pilgrims and dignitaries attend the Pontiff's funeral at the Vatican April 8, 2005. A simple cypress coffin bearing Pope John Paul's body was carried out of St...more
